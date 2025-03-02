Rolling Stone AU/NZ has revealed the cover stars of its latest issue.

Every once in a while, rock ‘n’ roll unleashes a superstar, a force of nature. There’s only one Amy Taylor, and there’s only one Amyl and the Sniffers.

As the powerhouse singer of Melbourne’s punk-rock standouts, Taylor leads the band as they take centre stage on the latest Rolling Stone AU/NZ cover.

Anyone who has experienced Amyl in full flight is part of a club, the keeper of a story that simply must be told to others.

Fontaines D.C. vocalist Grian Chatten is a member of that club. When the Irish rockers snagged the Best International Group award at the 2025 BRIT Awards, presented in London, Chatten used his victory speech to sing the praises of Amyl. “You’re one of the most inspiring bands in the world at the moment,” he remarked.

He’s not wrong.

Amyl are taking on the world, and winning. Their third and latest studio album, 2024’s Cartoon Darkness, crashed the US Billboard 200 chart, cracked the UK top 10, and came in at #1 on Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s list of the best Australian albums released in 2024. It’s an album, we remarked at the time, that should cement Amyl’s standing as “the pre-eminent Australian rock band of their generation.”

“Growing up, if I went to shows in my local area, I would never really see women on stage,” Taylor tells Rolling Stone AU/NZ Print Editor James Jennings. “But then I’d watch the guys and be like, ‘I can definitely do it better than them.’”

She continues, “I want to make people proud. I want them to be like, ‘Fuck yeah, those guys did it. The music industry is dying and somehow those four fuckwits have done something good.’ What we’re doing is risky — you put yourself out there and be physically, emotionally, and spiritually vulnerable every time you do anything, because you’re in the public eye. If people do wanna bitch about us, that’s fine — as long as they’re bitching about us becoming successful.”

Taylor and Co. grace the cover of the March-May issue, which hits newsstands in Australia and New Zealand from Monday, March 3rd. In it, the rockers share an under-the-bonnet exploration of their careers and the special glue that binds them. The foursome also posed for an exclusive shoot with Michelle Pitiris, the ARIA Award-winning music and fashion photographer.

The new issue is stuffed with features from artists and issues that matter, including Bad Bunny, Marlon Williams, Spacey Jane, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, and more.

The March-May 2025 issue of Rolling Stone AU/NZ hits newsstands from Monday, March 3rd.

Whether you’re a fan of music, you’re a supporter of the local music scene, or you enjoy the thrill of print and longform journalism, then Rolling Stone AU/NZ is exactly what you need. Click the link here for more information regarding a magazine subscription.