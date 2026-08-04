Amyl and the Sniffers are going country and taking it to the big screen.

In April last year, the Melbourne rockers got together with some friends at LA’s famous El Coyote Mexican Restaurant, where they reimagined some of their songs as stripped-back country versions. That has resulted in the new album and film, Truth or Consequence. The movie will hit the big screen from August 28th, before the live album releases on streaming and vinyl from September 4th.

As well as some fan favourite tracks, the album will also feature two unreleased songs and a cover of Slim Dusty’s “Lights on the Hill.”

“The hope for this record is that it is listened to as it was made, in a ruckus exclamation between a cherished group of friends,” the band said in a statement.Check out the trailer below and pre-order the record here. Check out cinema screenings here

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It was only last year that Amyl and the Sniffers singer Amy Taylor said she wanted to make a country album. In the band’s Rolling Stone AU/NZ cover story last year, Taylor opened up on plans for their next album.

“We’ve had three really successful punk and rock albums, but I’d love to make an Aussie country album,” she said.

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“Chad Morgan, Slim Dusty, that kind of stuff. You know, just shake shit up. If you don’t think about it and talk about it, again, we would just end up touring until we drop dead, basically.”

The news comes only months after Amyl and the Sniffers released a special 10-year anniversary release of Giddy Up and Big Attraction.

“We recorded and wrote over the afternoon… we’d never played together before that day… it’s spontaneous, and fun and achievable in that time because to us it sounded more than good and we weren’t perfectionists and it didn’t matter,” Taylor said at the time.