An artist has smashed the Australian record for the most tickets sold to a single concert, with more than 107,000 fans set to attend on the night.

The artist in question is none other than pop sensation Ed Sheeran, who achieved the feat for his concert on Friday, 3rd March at the Melbourne Cricket Ground which is part of his + – = ÷ x Tour. And, the ‘Perfect’ singer has also sold a whopping 100,000 tickets to his concert to his Thursday, 2nd March show at the same venue.

The record was previously held by Adele, who sold 100,000 tickets to her concert at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium in 2017.

Speaking of Sheeran’s achievement, Matt Gudinski, CEO of Mushroom Group, said” “Ed loves to break a record and he’s smashed this one. It’s phenomenal that more than 200,000 people will see this amazing show at our iconic MCG. Melbourne is set for two incredibly special nights with one of the greatest performers ever.”

In honour of the achievement, Sheeran posted a photo to his Instagram of him sharing a cocktail with a statue of late Australian music legend Michael Gudinski, who was one of his close friends.

“Toasting a 707 to the big man ahead of playing the biggest ticketed shows ever in Australian history this weekend. We miss you, you finally got me playing MCG in the round 🍄 @liampethickphoto,” Sheeran captioned the pic.

Tickets are still on sale for Sheeran’s Thursday night show in Melbourne, as well as limited tickets to his concerts in Adelaide and Perth.

Ed Sheeran + – = ÷ x Australian Tour 2023



Thursday, March 2nd 2023

​Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets: ​Ticketek.com.au

Friday, March 3rd 2023

​Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets: ​Ticketek.com.au

Tuesday, March 7th 2023

​Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, SA

Tickets: Ticketek.com.au

Sunday, March 12th 2023

​Optus Stadium, Perth, WA

Tickets: ​Ticketmaster.com.au