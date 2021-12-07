As the biggest year for non-fungible tokens comes to a close, here’s one for you – an NFT collector has dropped a cool $450,000 on a plot of virtual land in what is known as the Snoopverse, an interactive world developed by Snoop Dogg.

The Snoopverse is found in The Sandbox, an Ethereum-based platform for creating and monetising online hangout spaces and gaming experiences. Being Snoop’s neighbour comes with its perks, including access to exclusive, members-only parties at a digital replica of his California mansion, as per Consequence of Sound.

What does a Snoopverse person call themselves? Whatever they do, they can do a lot of Snoop Dogg’s favourite things, such as wear designer dudes, drive souped-up cars, and build on their own Snoopverse land. You can profit off other Snoopverse residents and yes, this is basically another version of The Sims.

The Sandbox has collected quite the repertoire of big names recently. As well as Snoop Dogg, Deadmau5, The Walking Dead, Care Bears, and even The Smurfs own land on the platform, and here’s hoping Deadmau5 and Snoop Dogg become begrudging neighbours together.

And there’s a reason artists like Deadmau5 and Snoop Dogg are buying up land on The Sandbox. As reported recently by DappRadar, virtual land platforms are bringing in some seriously big numbers, with The Sandbox generating $86.5 million. Together with Decentreland, CryptoVoxels, and Somnium Space, the four leading virtual land platforms sold $100 million worth of virtual land in the form of NFTs in one week.

Snoop Dogg is no stranger to NFTs. Last month, he collaborated with Decentral Eyes Dogg on an original artwork and new audio track, released exclusively on SuperRare. The audio track was unveiled during Miami Art Week at SuperRare’s curated exhibitions at nftnow x Christie’s and at the Flager Street Art Festival on the monolith.

