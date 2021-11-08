Most hip hop fans are familiar with Snoop Dogg’s feud with his former label, Death Row. Snoop was one of the most prominent artists on the label, and he was joined by Tupac Shakur.

During his time with Deathrow, Snoop released the highly successful debut album Doggystyle. But after a few years, the relationship between Snoop and Death Row soured, eventually leading to death threats for the musician.

Now, Snoop Dogg has said that he thinks he should be in charge of the label

“I think all of Death Row should be in my hands,” Snoop said during a chat with Gillie Da Kid and Wallo on a new episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game. “I should be running that shit. Just like I’m [in] a position at Def Jam, Death Row means more to me because I helped create that. I think they should give me that and let me run that shit with the merchandise out, with the music all over the world. [Add] some new West Coast acts.”

During the interview, Snoop also said that he thinks Roddy Ricch, Ty Dolla Sign, YG, and “anything coming out the west” would have been signed to the label if he was in charge.

“It’s just a lot of heat over there and it’s not being handled right,” he said. “But a little birdie told me it may fly my way and if it do, you’ll get everything that I told you … If I can get Def Jam poppin’, what could I do with Death Row? Just imagine that.”

The ‘Drop it Like its Hot’ singer is scheduled for an Australian tour next year. He announced the ‘I WANNA THANK ME’ tour in September, which will be his first tour of the country in seven years.

