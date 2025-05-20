Anastacia has opened up about her long-lasting connection with Australia in a new interview.

The ’00s pop icon is heading back to Australia to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her debut album Not That Kind, which spawned global hits like “I’m Outta Love” and “Cowboys & Kisses”. The tour promises not just a nostalgic look back, but a reintroduction – especially to the many fans who’ve never seen her live.

Speaking with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, Anastacia revealed her special connection with Australia and her fans Down Under.

“I’ve always worked when I’m in Australia,” she said. “I take my voice seriously, so I don’t go out, I don’t do the things other people do,” she says. “But this time? I’m taking a vacation. I’m staying a week and just enjoying Aussie life.”

Anastacia even appeared as the Vampire on The Masked Singer Australia, which she won in 2021.

“I didn’t know what to expect, but I thought, why not?” she recalled. “Turns out, I’m terrible at competing with others but great at competing with myself. I just kept thinking I was going to be kicked off! It was weird, being in this costume and not allowed to talk to anyone. I’m such a friendly person. I’d want to thank the camera crew and they’d go, ‘American!’ and shuffle me off.”

Will she appear on The Masked Singer back home, though? Don’t count on it.

“It was a thrilling opportunity. I’d never do it again – not because it wasn’t amazing, but because I don’t think it could be as special as it was in Australia,” she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Anastacia discussed her planned set for her upcoming tour, which will feature a surprise deep cut.

Originally written in 2002 about the death of someone close to her, “How Come the World Won’t Stop” has taken on new meaning in a modern, post-COVID world.

“It’s that feeling when your world is crumbling, but everyone else just keeps going,” she told Rolling Stone AU/NZ. “With everything that’s happened in recent years – the loss, the grief, the chaos – I just wanted to create a moment in the show where we could acknowledge that, sit with it, and still keep moving forward.”

Find out more about Anastacia’s Australian tour here.