Andrew Farriss continues his stellar solo career with the release of his latest single, “Something Stronger” from his high-anticipated second solo album.

The multi-platinum, award-winning songwriter who first found fame with INXS has forged ahead with a solo career in recent years, releasing his debut solo album Andrew Farriss in 2021.

Blending traditional rock with this year’s hottest music trend – country – “Something Stronger” captures the raw energy and reckless abandon of youth fueled by hot emotions and a thirst for life’s wilder moments.

“We drank cheap whisky burnin’ down our teenage throats. A fire on the end of a hand-rolled smoke,” Farriss sings on the new track.

“I wanted to record a song about grit and passion,” he explains. “These words capture the raw energy and recklessness of youth for many past and present. The deep yearning for something more intense… something stronger.”

The accompanying music video is a visual feast that captures the song’s essence – “fast cars, open roads, burning embers, a welcome home and raised glasses,” — filmed at Moonshiners Honky Tonk Bar in Tamworth, near the working cattle and grain farm where Farriss has had his own studio for over 30 years.

“Something Stronger” is a taste of what’s to come from Farriss’s highly anticipated second solo album, The Prospector, due in early 2025.

Explaining the album’s title, Farriss says: “The songs on ‘The Prospector’ are about searching for the gold in life – reaching out for something higher. It’s about digging deep inside, and encouraging others to look for the real treasures in life.”

Beyond his solo work, Farriss continues to write and produce music for other artists, receiving critical acclaim and recognition with numerous awards, including a Producer of the Year ARIA Award and an induction into the Australian Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2016. Most recently, he was recognised for his collaboration with Yirrmal, a North-East Arnhem Land songwriter.

Andrew Farriss’ “Something Stronger” is out now.