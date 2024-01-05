Paramore have added more fuel to break-up rumours after pulling out of iHeartRadio’s ALTer EGO festival a week before the event.

After last week’s social media blackout, the band briefly returned to Instagram Stories to announce their departure from the festival that’s taking place next weekend in Anaheim, California.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Paramore can no longer attend and perform at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO on January 13,” the post read. “The band apologises for any inconvenience.”

ALTer EGO will now be headlined by Fall Out Boy, with the lineup also featuring The 1975, The Black Keys, Thirty Seconds To Mars, Bush, Sum 41, Yellowcard, lovelytheband and The Last Dinner Party.

The cancellation caps off a month of mystery for Paramore, which has done little to quell speculation that the band may be about to break up.

In mid-December, the band used Instagram Stories to share an interview excerpt that read, “Now that Paramore has spent the year touring behind This Is Why (and making sure to take better care of themselves while they’re at it), a chapter of the band’s career has come to a close. They’ve now fulfilled all label obligations and are effectively free agents. As for the future of Paramore, all three members agreed that there’s a level of uncertainty.”

Immediately following the excerpt – which caused concern amongst fans – they posted this: “But one thing’s for sure — they’re still going to be together, and they’re still going to keep having fun. ‘The only thing that matters is we will still get to be each other’s community,’ Williams says. Farro agrees, ‘I just hope we can keep building the Paramore empire and then rule the world.’ And wherever they end up, the massive community of fans Paramore has cultivated will be here for them, too.”

The posts were followed by the band’s social media blackout following Christmas, which has been broken only to announce the festival cancellation.

Paramore is still set to open for a leg of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour in Europe between May and August this year.