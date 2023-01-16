Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese has shared his Hottest 100 list and it includes bangers from Lime Cordiale, Spacey Jane and G Flip.

Along with the aforementioned artists, Albanese’s picks included ‘Camp Dog’ by King Stingray, ‘Haircut’ by Alex the Astronaut, ‘Quicksand’ by Hatchie, ‘Free by Florence’ and the Machine, ‘Stars In My Eyes’ by Ball Park Music, ‘The Brown Snake’ by Thelma Plum, and ‘in the wake of your leave’ by Gang of Youths.

Check out Albanese’s full list of triple j Hottest 100 picks below:

A few of the artists Albanese picked headed to the comments section to show their gratitude.

“Voted for you too xx,” Alex the Astronaut wrote. Lime Cordiale wrote “Ahhh thanks mate!!! ❤️ while King Stingray penned: “Yo! Thanks @albomp! Awesome line up, such great bands! Much love mate! 🤘🐊”.

Voting for this year’s Hottest 100 is currently opened for one more week, and will close next Monday, January 23rd. The Hottest 100 show kicks off on Friday, January 27th, with the Hottest 200, which will see a coutdown of songs that just missed out of the Hottest 100. Then, on Saturday, January 28th, the final countdown will take place, with 100 songs being played throughout the day in ranked order, leading up to the top spot.

Last year’s edition saw The Wiggles crowned champions for their cover of Tame Impala’s ‘Elephant’. And, while The Wiggles were unsurprising “absolutely chuffed” over their win, not everyone shared their elation. Some social media users claimed that the children’s band only won the countdown as a joke.

However, The Wiggles have since revealed that they had a list of songs to choose for for their Like A Version appearance, and almost didn’t choose ‘Elephant’.

It turns out The Wiggles were given 12 modern song choices by triple j. On the ‘could have been’ list were the following:

The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’

PNAU’s ‘Chameleon’

Rihanna’s ‘Umbrella’

Sofi Tukker’s ‘Purple Hat’

Chemical Brothers’ ‘The Salmon Dance’

Amy Shark’s ‘I Said Hi’

Broods’ ‘Peach’

Glass Animals’ ‘Heat Waves’

Rex Orange County’s ‘Loving Is Easy’

Flume and Vera Blue’s ‘Rushing Back’

Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’