A new Anthrax album is nigh. Guitarist Scott Ian has confirmed that the thrash titans have written “a lot of material” written for their next studio album.

In a new interview with Syfy Wire’s ‘Metal Crush’, Ian has delved into how the band have adapted their creative process amid the coronavirus lockdown.

“We had already started working on stuff with the intent of finishing it up in the springtime of this year, of ’20, and then maybe getting in the studio and either having a record out later this year or early ’21. But obviously all those plans have now changed,” he shared.

“We have still been working on stuff through the magic of the Internet. We can do a lot over Zoom and FaceTime, sending music back and forth through e-mail and all that.”

Although the creative juices are definitely flowing, the band not being able to shred together is proving to be a roadblock.

Ian continued, “We need to really get in the room and work on the arrangements and really play something, like, 30 times until you really understand it and feel like, ‘Okay, this is what this arrangement needs to be.’

“But that’s kind of the holdup at this point. But we certainly have a lot of material, which makes me very excited about when we can actually get in a room together.”

Anthrax released their last record For All Kings back in 2016.

Check out ‘In The End’ by Anthrax:

In other news, Mr. Bungle recently announced that they will be releasing their first album in 21 years in October, The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny Demo.

The 11-track record is set to arrive on October 30th via Ipecac Records. It’ll see the original trio of Mr. Bungle — Trevor Dunn, Mike Patton, and Trey Spruance— team up with Dave Lombardo and Anthrax’s Scott Ian.