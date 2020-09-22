In another unexpected news story that only 2020 could throw up, thrash metal titans Anthrax are creating a hand sanitiser.

According to Blabbermouth, The ‘Stop Spreading The Disease’ hand sanitiser will be made available soon via Global Merchandising Services, which represents the worldwide merchandising rights for the band.

The proposed bottle features the cover artwork for the band’s second album from 1985, also called Spreading The Disease. Anthrax have been preparing for this moment for over 30 years, it seems.

Their drummer Charlie Benante broke the news on his Instagram: “Stop spreading the disease #handsanitizer coming soon @anthrax #covid_19 #stayhealthy #clean @globalmerchservices.”

Maybe no band is better suited to delivering hand sanitiser given they’re named after a bacterial disease. Anthrax is primarily found in livestock and the Centers For Disease Control And Prevention (CDC) recognises it as a potential agent of bioterrorism.

They’re not the first rockers to release their own coronavirus-inspired merchandise. Way back in April, fellow metal legend Ozzy Osbourne released a line of t-shirts and masks with the catchy slogan “Fuck Coronavirus,” alongside an artwork of a bat wearing a protective face covering.

We think a combination of an Ozzy face mask and Anthrax hand sanitiser is the most metal way to protect against COVID-19.

Anthrax’s last album, For All Kings, was released four years ago. Guitarist Ian Scott recently confirmed that the band had a lot of material ready for a follow-up.

“We had already started working on stuff with the intent of finishing it up in the springtime of this year, of ’20, and then maybe getting in the studio and either having a record out later this year or early ’21. But obviously all those plans have now changed,” he shared.

Scott also doesn’t think that touring will be possible until at least 2022, however, as he admitted in an interview on Hardcore Humanism With Dr. Mike.

Check out ‘Got The Time’ by Anthrax: