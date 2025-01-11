Tennis? Check. Live music? Check. An unbeatable summer vibe? Absolutely. The Australian Open is about to crank up the volume with AO Live 2025.

AO Live 2025 has dropped a music lineup so stacked it might even upstage the action on the courts. With global stars like Benson Boone, Kaytranada, and Kesha leading the charge, alongside iconic DJ Armand Van Helden, this year’s live music series promises to be as thrilling as a five-set Grand Slam final.

Running from January 23 to January 25 at John Cain Arena, AO Live is shaping up to be an unmissable addition to the Australian Open’s 21-day cultural festival. And here’s the kicker: all AO Live tickets come bundled with a ground pass to the tournament.

Kicking off the three-day music extravaganza on Thursday, January 23rd, is Benson Boone. The 21-year-old pop sensation, fresh from his MTV Best Alternative Video win, will serenade fans with hits like “In The Stars” and his viral ballads that have racked up over 1.9 billion streams globally.

On Friday, January 24th, Grammy-winning Canadian producer Kaytranada will turn the arena into the ultimate dancefloor. Known for his genre-defying blend of house, hip-hop, and R&B, Kaytranada has opened for The Weeknd, dominated Coachella, and boasts two Grammys on his resume. Expect tracks like “10%,” his Grammy-winning hit with Kali Uchis, to ignite the night.

The final day, Saturday, January 25th, coinciding with the Women’s Finals, will culminate in an all-out festival vibe.

The grand finale brings Kesha—yes, the queen of “Tik Tok” and “Die Young”—to the stage for her first Australian performance in seven years. The ever-iconic DJ Armand Van Helden, known for timeless dance hits like “My My My” and “You Don’t Know Me,” will close out the series in style.

Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley is hyped: “AO Live is an evolution of the AO’s music offering. It’s all-inclusive with a Ground Pass ticket, so fans can experience incredible tennis, amazing live music, and an unmatched atmosphere.”

And speaking of atmosphere, AO Live isn’t the only thing turning heads this year. New Balance has unveiled an exclusive collection to celebrate the tournament, featuring performance tanks, polos, hoodies, and more. Fans can shop the range at New Balance’s retail activation outside Rod Laver Arena starting January 6 at 10 a.m. AEDT. The AO co-branded range will also be available to shop online via newbalance.com.au/ao and Tennis Australia via australianopenshop.com

With tickets starting at just $89, AO Live 2025 offers exceptional value for world-class music and sport in one seamless package. So, whether you’re cheering courtside or dancing at John Cain Arena, this year’s Australian Open proves why it’s not just a tennis tournament—it’s a full-blown cultural phenomenon.

Whether you're there for the tennis, the tunes, or just the atmosphere, Australian Open 2025 has something for everyone. So grab your sunnies, pack your best summer vibes, and get ready to soak up the action on and off the court.

Whether you’re there for the tennis, the tunes, or just the atmosphere, Australian Open 2025 has something for everyone. So grab your sunnies, pack your best summer vibes, and get ready to soak up the action on and off the court.

For tickets, schedules, and all things AO Live 2025, head to https://ausopen.com/aolive.

AO LIVE 2025

Thursday 23 January 2024 – 5PM – 9PM AEDT

Benson Boone

+ Special guests

Friday 24 January 2024 – 5PM – 9PM AEDT

Kaytranada

+ Special guests

Saturday 25 January 2024 – 2PM – 7PM AEDT

Kesha

Armand van Helden

+ Special guests