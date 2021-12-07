The Aotearoa Music Awards have received backlash on social media today, after announcing their first five – all-male – performers.

Host network TVNZ made the announcement on social media this morning, posting the following to Instagram:

“The biggest night in Aotearoa music is BACK for 2021!” the post read.

“This year’s ceremony will feature performances by these incredible artists!” it continued, listing Harper Finn, Teeks, Troy Kingi, three-piece act Team Dynamite and five-piece band L.A.B.

The post was met with outrage from fans.

“LOL! Let’s hear it for (from) the boys I guess,” one wrote.

“Disappointing that there’s not even one female artist,” wrote another.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“When will you learn?”

Instagram account @beneaththeglassceilingnz, which is part of an international network championing the rights of women in the music industry, also noticed the glaring omission.

“Kia ora @tvnz.official and @aotearoamusicawards,” they wrote.

“We’re extremely disappointed to see an all-male lineup representing Aotearoa music. Very tone deaf.”

The comment is the only one the network has, so far, responded to.

“This is just a snapshot of some of the performers you can look forward to watching on the night, but we can assure you there will be plenty of wāhine in the line up too!” they replied.

“Apologies for any alarm. We’re also looking forward to seeing the induction of five incredible wāhine toa into the NZ Music Hall of Fame.”

Beneaththeglassceilingnz pointed out the ongoing pattern in Aotearoa of initially announcing all-male line ups, “then only announcing non-male acts later on.”

“Non-male musicians deserve to be in the arguably more-respected first lineup and not what can be perceived as ‘tacked on’ at the end in later announcements,” they said.

Neither the network nor official AMA account had responded at the time of going to print.

While a majority of the nominees are male, as with many music awards, it is worth nothing all finalists in the Manager of the Year category at the AMA Artisan Awards are female: Cushla Aston (Louis Baker), Lorraine Barry (Sir Dave Dobbyn, Tom Scott, Team Dynamite, Aaradhna and VGB) and Nicole Thomas & Paula Yeoman of NicNak Media (Theia, Chores, Paige, Abby Wolfe, & Nganeko).

The Aotearoa Music Awards will be held on Friday, 17th December, hosted by Hayley Sproull and Stan Walker.