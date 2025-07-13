Architects have announced their highly anticipated Australian headline tour for December 2025, bringing their explosive live show to our shores in support of their new album The Sky, The Earth and All Between.

The British metalcore heavyweights will be joined by special guests House of Protection and PRESIDENT for what promises to be one of the most significant rock tours of the year.

The band’s latest album, which debuted at No.8 on the ARIA overall album chart and No.2 on the ARIA physical album chart, has been heralded as their most accomplished work to date. As frontman Sam Carter explained, “It wasn’t about just putting out another Architects record. It had to be the record — the one people talk about when they talk about our band.”

Produced by Jordan Fish (formerly of Bring Me the Horizon), The Sky, The Earth and All Between represents the culmination of Architects’ evolution, blending aggressive, melodic, and experimental sounds into a cohesive vision.

Supporting Architects on their Australian tour will be House of Protection, featuring Stephen Harrison (Fever 333, The Chariot) and Aric Improta (Night Verses). Named as one of Spotify’s Artists to Watch for 2025, they’ve earned praise from NME, The Guardian, and Revolver for their unpredictable, high-intensity shows and genre-defying sound.

Also joining the lineup is PRESIDENT, an enigmatic project that operates at the intersection of heavy music, electronic experimentation, and cinematic atmosphere.

The tour kicks off at Festival Hall in Melbourne on December 11th, before heading to Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on December 13th, and concluding at Brisbane’s Riverstage on December 1th. All shows are all ages.

Architects 2025 Australian Tour

With special guests House of Protection & PRESIDENT

Presented by Live Nation

Mastercard pre-sale begins Wednesday, July 16th (11am local time)

Live Nation pre-sale begins Friday, July 18th (12pm local time)

General sale begins Monday, July 21st (12pm local time)

Ticket information available via livenation.com.au

All shows all ages

Thursday, December 11th

Festival Hall, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, December 13th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, December 14th

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD