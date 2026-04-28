Architects are leaning into a new creative chapter, unveiling official remixes of “Broken Mirror” and “Everything Ends” from co-founder and drummer Daniel Joseph (Searle).

The surprise releases arrive as the British metalcore heavyweights launch their latest US tour, following a massive year on the road that included a headline show at London’s O2 Arena.

Long teased across social media and live shows, the remixes have been brewing in fan circles for months.

“Everything Ends” became a cult favourite in a different form after being used as the band’s post-show walk-off music throughout their 2025 tour, while snippets of a reworked “Broken Mirror” have surfaced online, building anticipation for an official release.

Rather than simple retools, the new versions push both songs into more luminous, atmospheric territory while retaining the weight that has defined Architects’ recent era.

They also hint at a band in transition, amplifying the heavier momentum and renewed creative energy that has been coursing through the group.

The band have also announced an exclusive 7-inch featuring both remixes, available to pre-order now.

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The release extends the world of Architects’ 11th studio album, The Sky, The Earth & All Between, which landed earlier this year and marked another high point for the band. The record debuted at No. 7 on the ARIA Albums Chart and was widely praised for balancing brutality and melody with ambition.

From the ferocity of “Blackhole” to the arena-sized pull of “Everything Ends”, which hit No. 1 on the Mediabase Active Rock chart, the album found Architects experimenting with their sound without losing their identity.

That spirit carries into these remixes. While some bands treat alternate versions as afterthoughts, Architects seem to be using them as part of a broader evolution, opening another portal into an album already built on contrast; aggressive yet melodic, chaotic yet precise.