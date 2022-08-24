Arctic Monkeys debuted a new song, titled ‘I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am’, in Switzerland this week.

The British indie rockers played the Zurich Openair Festival in the country on Tuesday, and surprised the audience with some new material.

Going by the fan footage, which you can watch below, ‘I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am’ hues close to the grand style of the band’s last album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, which you may disappoint some of their more traditional fans.

Over a hugely groovy bassline, Alex Turner croons the new song, repeating the title refrain several times. The style aligns with what Matt Helders recently said about the band’s next album.

The drummer spoke about the band’s new album at DrumathonLIVE 2022, revealing that musically “it kinda picks up where” 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino left off.

“I mean, it’s never gonna be like (2013 single) ‘R U Mine?’ and all that stuff again, you know, the heavy riffs and stuff,” he said at the time. “But there are riffs in there and (it’s) a bit more up-tempo, even though it’s not loud. It’s hard to explain!”

Despite some backlash, Tranquil Base Hotel & Casino was still a critical and commercial success: the album was nominated for both the 2018 Mercury Prize and the Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album.

It became the Arctic Monkeys’ sixth number one debut album in a row in the U.K., as well as being the country’s fastest selling vinyl record in 25 years. The album also topped the charts in countries such as Australia, France, Portugal, and Switzerland.

Arctic Monkeys will be returning to Australia in January 2023, performing four huge outdoor shows in Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney. It will be the rock royalty’s first tour of the country since a run of sold-out shows in 2019. Tickets for one of the Melbourne dates are still available here.

