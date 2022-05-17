The last Arctic Monkeys album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, wildly divided fans: traditionalists wished for more of their earlier gritty sound, while others welcomed the expansive experimentation of the lounge rock style.

As per NME, drummer Matt Helders spoke about the band’s new album at DrumathonLIVE 2022, revealing that musically “it kinda picks up where” that 2018 album left off.

“I mean, it’s never gonna be like ‘R U Mine?’ and all that stuff again, you know, the heavy riffs and stuff,” he said. “But there are riffs in there and (it’s) a bit more up-tempo, even though it’s not loud. It’s hard to explain!”

‘R U Mine?’ was the lead single on Alex Turner and co.’s acclaimed 2013 album AM, a bruising and swaggering rock track that no one could have predicted would be followed by something as Bowie-esque as ‘Star Treatment’ in just a matter of years.

Despite some backlash, Tranquil Base Hotel & Casino was still a critical and commercial success: it was nominated for both the 2018 Mercury Prize and the Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album.

It became the Arctic Monkeys’ sixth number one debut album in a row in the U.K., as well as being the country’s fastest selling vinyl record in 25 years. The album also topped the charts in countries such as Australia, France, Portugal, and Switzerland.

Helders has previously spoken about his band’s new album, telling BBC Radio last year that the untitled record was “pretty much” ready, aside from a few “bits to finish off.” And with the Sheffield outfit headlining several huge festivals in 2022, including Primavera Sound Los Angeles, it’s fair to expect the album to arrive before this year ends.

