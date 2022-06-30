Are Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn finally engaged? According to new reports, they very well might be.

A source told The Sun that the Conversations with Friends actor actually popped the big question months ago, but the couple have “only told” their inner circle since then.

“Basically immediate family, and trusted, very old friends,” the source claimed. “Everyone has been sworn to secrecy, too.”

According to the publication’s source, Swift has taken to only wearing her “beautiful ring” in private. “Again, only a handful of people know details about the wedding and Taylor hasn’t even told some of her team about the engagement,” the source added.

“They want their love to stay away from the cameras as much as possible. This is just for them. And if and when they do exchange vows, there most definitely won’t be any Vogue, Rolling Stone or Hello! magazines there. It will be simple and elegant – like them.”

At the time of writing, Swift and Alwyn haven’t publicly commented on the news. Earlier this year, Alwyn drolly addressed the constant rumours about his romance with the singer.

“If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins,” he said in an interview with WSJ Magazine. “I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say.”

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Last week, Swift released ‘Carolina’, a new song written for the upcoming film Where the Crawdads Sing, an adaptation of Delia Owens’ 2018 novel of the same name.

Back in March, she revealed her connection to the source material. “Where The Crawdads Sing is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago,” Swift wrote in an Instagram post, revealing that she immediately wanted to become involved in the project upon learning of the film adaptation. “I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerising story.”

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.