Get ready. Yungblud’s warts-and-all documentary splashes on the the big screen this week.

The British pop punk artist gets his closeup in Are You Ready, Boy?, a feature-length doco that premiered last week in London’s Leicester Square and plays at cinemas across Australia from Wednesday, Aug. 20th.

Among the participating theatres are Event Cinemas George Street (Sydney), Hoyts Melbourne Central, Palace James St (Brisbane), Palace Raine Square (Perth) and Hoyts Tea Tree Plaza (Adelaide).

“You have to be willing to allow the uncomfortable and the scary to be shown to the world,” he said of the film. “In a world where everything is so ‘TikTokable’ and ‘Instagrammable,’ this is a film about imagination, and about allowing humanity and insecurity to shine. We need more of that in the world—if we’re all a bit more real, we might be a bit more connected.”

A post shared by Trafalgar Releasing (@trafalgarreleasing)

Directed by Paul Dugdale and filmed at Berlin’s legendary Hansa Studios, the birthplace of David Bowie’s Heroes and U2’s Achtung Baby!, the doco is said to be a mix of personal diary, creative process, and pure rock-and-roll chaos, set against the backdrop of a city steeped in counterculture.

“I wanted to make a film that truly documents where we are right now, at this moment, around the release of my most ambitious album to date,” Yungblud comments in a statement on the project. “Berlin has always radiated complete, unfiltered truth. Every time I’ve visited Hansa Studios, it’s just fucking iconic. You can feel the history in Hansa; it’s in the silence between takes, the ceiling looming over you. You’re standing in the shadows of all these legends and asking yourself ‘Who the fuck am I? And what am I gonna leave behind?’”

Are You Ready, Boy? features 12 live performances from his fourth and latest album IDOLS, which went to No. 1 on the Official UK Albums Chart and No. 4 on the ARIA Chart, and will screen across Australia from August 20th to 24th via Trafalgar Releasing.

Screening times and cinema information can be found online at Yungblud.film.

In his homeland, Yungblud (Dominic Harrison) has clocked-up three No. 1 albums. He took fan servicing to another level when his second collection Weird went to the summit in 2020; Yungblud melted the OCC trophy to create 150 special thank-you pins for his fans.

There’s a good chance Aussie fans will see Yungblud up close in the near future. Speaking with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, the Doncaster-born songwriter said there are “massive plans” for an Australian tour, but his dream is to bring to these parts his event, Bludfest.