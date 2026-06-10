The ARIA Awards are bringing back Best Alternative Release for the first time in a decade, with the category among several changes unveiled as part of the 2026 awards criteria and eligibility update.

The category will once again recognise Australian singles and albums from the country’s alternative music scene, marking one of the key changes to this year’s awards framework.

ARIA has also expanded access to the Best Original Soundtrack or Musical Theatre Cast Album category. For the first time, non-ARIA members will be able to submit entries, with a fee of $400 (plus GST). ARIA members will continue to receive free entry, and an online submission portal for non-members is expected to launch in the coming weeks.

The organisation has also clarified its position on artificial intelligence in music submissions. Under the updated guidelines, recordings that incorporate AI-generated elements may be entered, provided a human is the primary creator and their contribution is considered substantial and meaningful.

According to ARIA, AI “cannot be the sole or central element” of an eligible recording, and any AI tools used during the creative process must be authorised and lawful.

ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd said the changes are designed to ensure the awards continue to reflect the Australian music landscape. “The ARIA Awards have always moved with Australian music, and the return of Best Alternative Release reflects our strength in the alternative scene and how much great music is being made in that space,” she said.

“The rest of this year’s changes are about keeping entry clear and fair, from how we recognise the engineers behind a record to making sure the work entered contains human artistry and is not generated using illegal AI tools.”

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For more information on eligibility criteria, see here.

The 2026 ARIA Awards, held in partnership with Spotify, will take place on Wednesday, November 18th at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion. Celebrating the very best of Australian music on its biggest global stage to date, the night of nights will also return to Channel 10 and stream live on Paramount+.

Later this week, the first-ever standalone ARIA Hall of Fame induction will take place, also in Sydney, where the late Gurrumul, Jenny Morris, Kate Ceberano, Spiderbait, The Living End, and Vika & Linda will be inducted.