The Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) has unveiled a new initiative that will bring together songwriters and producers.

From Monday, March 3rd, ARIA Collab will offer five lucky Australian artists per program the chance to collaborate with trailblazing producers, facilitating “skill-building and professional connections,” ARIA’s CEO, Annabelle Herd, said.

The program is investing in propelling local original music to global heights and promoting Australia as its own music nerve centre. The program will aim to create industry-standard, international hits made at revolutionary-level studios. The artists will spend a week recording their songs.

First to showcase their collaboration are US songwriter and producer Tommy Brown and Canadian artist WondaGurl.

Brown has produced for the likes of Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and BTS, while WondaGurl has produced for Rihanna, Drake and Eminem. Both have worked with Travis Scott and are GRAMMY-nominated.

Herd said, “More than creating hit records, this program is a major step toward better positioning Australia as a global music hub, bringing world-class artists to our shores to discover exactly how strong the talent in this country is, rather than waiting for that to occur overseas.

“We’re committed to ensuring Australian music reaches its fullest potential in an increasingly globalised environment, this is another important step toward that goal. We can’t wait to hear the incredible results from this program.”

Music Australia Director, Millie Millgate, added, “Music Australia is committed to increasing the development of original music through investment in artistic creation. ARIA Collab provides a potent economies of scale initiative, that simultaneously supports ten Australian artists, their respective label, producer, and management team, along with local recording studios. With a primary focus on artist development, industry skills and export, the triple-threat ARIA Collab will deliver a new opportunity to grow the market for contemporary Australian music.”

The ARIA Collab initiative will begin in Melbourne during the first week of March before it heads to Sydney later in the month.

Applications will be assessed by an expert panel in consideration of artistic merit, career trajectory, team structure, marketing potential. Successful artists will be notified on Monday, February 17th.