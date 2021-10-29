Buckle up the seatbelts boys, girls, theys and them’s… ARIA has just dropped their number one pick for album of the year.

Rising stars and old faithfuls pack out a star-studded list, but after a tough year Down Under, the Aussies have come out on top with the news that Sydney electronica trio RÜFÜS DU SOL snared their third #1 album on the ARIA Charts as they debut in the top spot with Surrender.

The group’s fourth studio album comes three years on from Solace, which features the single ‘Alive’ that has been nominated for Best Dance Release and Best Group at the 2021 ARIA Awards in partnership with YouTube Music.

The track ‘On My Knees’ also debuted on this week’s Singles Chart at #43, with Surrender becoming the 14th Australian #1 album on the ARIA Charts in 2021.

ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd said: “Huge congratulations to the amazing Rüfüs Du Sol on scoring their third ARIA #1

album!

“It’s great to see Rüfüs Du Sol achieving such incredible global success right now and playing to massive US

crowds like at Red Rocks last month. Hopefully, we will all have the same opportunity to see them here live soon.”

The trio emerged has from a year of solitude with their stunning fourth studio album, Surrender.

Influenced by nature, and brought on from a year of self imposed seclusion, the group unleashed Surrender, showing that eleven years on, they’re still at the forefront of electronic music, fingers on the pulse and at the top of their game.

Having last released a full-length album by way of 2018’s Solace, it’s unclear just how quickly RÜFÜS DU SOL were aiming to return with new music, but as international touring soon found itself followed by a global pandemic, the group had to make something of a shift.

Unveiling their Live From Joshua Tree album in March of 2020, it was enough to tide fans over while the Sydney trio kept things bubbling away under the surface, biding their time until it was time to return.

Check out RÜFÜS DU SOL’s ‘Alive’: