ARIA-winning hip hop trio Bliss n Eso have announced a huge 29-date ‘The Sun Tour’ for the first few months of next year.
Between January and April, Bliss n Eso will take their electric energy and unmatchable flow across Australia to every state and territory, making up for when their ‘Send It Tour’ was cancelled last year. All tickets from that 2021 tour will transfer to ‘The Sun Tour’.
The tour announcement comes as the group release their seventh studio album, titled The Sun, via Flight Deck/Mushroom. Prior to this, Bliss n Eso have 3 ARIA number one albums to their name, as well as over 400,000 albums sales half a billion all-time streams.
Tickets for ‘The Sun Tour’ go on sale Monday, September 6th at 10:30am local time but Frontier Members pre-sale starts on Thursday, September 2nd (see all dates and times below).
Bliss n Eso ‘The Sun Tour’:
January-April 2022
Thursday, January 20th
Beach Hotel, Byron Bay, NSW
Friday, January 21st*
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD
Saturday, January 22nd
Blank Space, Toowoomba, QLD
Sunday, January 23rd*
NightQuarter, Sunshine Coast, QLD
Wednesday, January 26th
Harrup Park, Mackay, QLD
Thursday, January 27th
Magnums, Airlie Beach, QLD
Friday, January 28th
JCU Uni Bar, Townsville, QLD
Saturday, January 29th
Gilligans, Cairns, QLD
Friday, February 4th
Panthers, Port Macquarie, NSW
Saturday, February 5th
Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour, NSW
Sunday, February 6th
Lismore Workers Club, Lismore, NSW
Thursday. February 10th
Penrith Panthers, Penrith, NSW
Friday, February 11th
Panthers Bathurst, Bathurst, NSW
Saturday, February 12th
Garden Hotel, Dubbo, NSW
Friday, February 18th
Entrances Leagues Club, Central Coast, NSW
Saturday, February 19th
NEX, Newcastle, NSW
Thursday, February 24th
Forum, Melbourne, VIC
Friday, February 25th
Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC
Saturday, February 26th
The Pier, Frankston, VIC
Friday, March 4th
Discovery, Darwin, NT
Friday, March 11th*
Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW
Saturday, March 12th
UC Refectory, Canberra, ACT
Sunday, March 13th
Kinross Woolshed, Albury, NSW
Thursday, March 24th*
AEC Theatre, Adelaide, SA
Friday, 25th March
Metro City, Perth, WA
Saturday, March 26th
Wintersun Hotel, Geraldton, WA
Friday, April 1st
Moruya Waterfront Hotel, Moruya, NSW
Thursday, April 7th
Albert Hall, Launceston, TAS
Friday, April 8th
Goods Shed, Hobart, TAS
*Licensed All Ages