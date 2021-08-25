ARIA-winning hip hop trio Bliss n Eso have announced a huge 29-date ‘The Sun Tour’ for the first few months of next year.

Between January and April, Bliss n Eso will take their electric energy and unmatchable flow across Australia to every state and territory, making up for when their ‘Send It Tour’ was cancelled last year. All tickets from that 2021 tour will transfer to ‘The Sun Tour’.

The tour announcement comes as the group release their seventh studio album, titled The Sun, via Flight Deck/Mushroom. Prior to this, Bliss n Eso have 3 ARIA number one albums to their name, as well as over 400,000 albums sales half a billion all-time streams.

Tickets for ‘The Sun Tour’ go on sale Monday, September 6th at 10:30am local time but Frontier Members pre-sale starts on Thursday, September 2nd (see all dates and times below).

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Bliss n Eso ‘The Sun Tour’:

January-April 2022

Presented by Illusive Presents and Frontier Touring

Telstra Plus Pre-Sale

Runs 48 hours from Tuesday, August 31st (10:30am local time)

Telstra.com/Music

Frontier Members Pre-Sale

Runs 24 hours from Thursday, September 2nd (10:30am local time)

frontiertouring.com/blissneso

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Thursday, January 20th

Beach Hotel, Byron Bay, NSW

oztix.com.au

Friday, January 21st*

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday, January 22nd

Blank Space, Toowoomba, QLD

oztix.com.au

Sunday, January 23rd*

NightQuarter, Sunshine Coast, QLD

moshtix.com.au

Wednesday, January 26th

Harrup Park, Mackay, QLD

moshtix.com.au

Thursday, January 27th

Magnums, Airlie Beach, QLD

oztix.com.au

Friday, January 28th

JCU Uni Bar, Townsville, QLD

moshtix.com.au

Saturday, January 29th

Gilligans, Cairns, QLD

moshtix.com.au

Friday, February 4th

Panthers, Port Macquarie, NSW

ticketek.com.au

Saturday, February 5th

Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour, NSW

oztix.com.au

Sunday, February 6th

Lismore Workers Club, Lismore, NSW

oztix.com.au

Thursday. February 10th

Penrith Panthers, Penrith, NSW

ticketek.com.au

Friday, February 11th

Panthers Bathurst, Bathurst, NSW

ticketek.com.au

Saturday, February 12th

Garden Hotel, Dubbo, NSW

moshtix.com.au

Friday, February 18th

Entrances Leagues Club, Central Coast, NSW

oztix.com.au

Saturday, February 19th

NEX, Newcastle, NSW

thenex.com.au

Thursday, February 24th

Forum, Melbourne, VIC

ticketmaster.com.au

Friday, February 25th

Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC

oztix.com.au

Saturday, February 26th

The Pier, Frankston, VIC

oztix.com.au

Friday, March 4th

Discovery, Darwin, NT

oztix.com.au

Friday, March 11th*

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

ticketek.com.au

Saturday, March 12th

UC Refectory, Canberra, ACT

moshtix.com.au

Sunday, March 13th

Kinross Woolshed, Albury, NSW

moshtix.com.au

Thursday, March 24th*

AEC Theatre, Adelaide, SA

ticketek.com.au

Friday, 25th March

Metro City, Perth, WA

facebook.com/metrocityconcertclub

Saturday, March 26th

Wintersun Hotel, Geraldton, WA

oztix.com.au

Friday, April 1st

Moruya Waterfront Hotel, Moruya, NSW

moruyawaterfront.com.au

Thursday, April 7th

Albert Hall, Launceston, TAS

oztix.com.au

Friday, April 8th

Goods Shed, Hobart, TAS

oztix.com.au

*Licensed All Ages

Check out ‘Tell The World That I’m Coming’ by Bliss n Eso: