Ariana Grande has decided to mark World Mental Health Day the right way by offering free therapy to her fans.

The annual day to raise awareness of mental health took place on Sunday, October 10th. Grande took to Instagram to announce her excellent endeavour, giving away up to $5 million in free therapy after she partnered with the therapy platform BetterHelp.

“I acknowledge that there are very real barriers when it comes to accessing mental health resources, and while this is only one small gesture (and a much larger systemic problem remains) I wanted to do this again with @betterhelp in hopes of bringing access to a few more people and perhaps inspired a few of you to try something new and prioritise your own healing,” she wrote.

All anyone has to do to take advantage of the pop star’s initiative is sign up at betterhelp.com/ariana. Fans can then get a whole free month on BetterHelp once they sign up, with 15% off a second month with a licensed therapist afterwards.

BetterHelp state their mission as “Making professional therapy accessible, affordable, and convenient — so anyone who struggles with life’s challenges can get help, anytime and anywhere.”

The therapy platform has received positive media coverage from publications such as The Atlantic, Wall Street Journal, and Chicago Tribune.

It’s not the first time Grande has decided to offer help to fans. She partnered with BetterHelp again back in June for a similar initiative, that time giving away $1 million of free therapy.

“I really wanted to do this anyway in hopes of inspiring you to dip a toe in, to feel okay asking for help, and to hopefully rid your minds of any sort of self-judgment in doing so!” she said at the time. “Healing is not linear or easy but you are worth the effort and time, I promise!”

