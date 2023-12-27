Ariana Grande is keeping the December festivities going by sharing new music teasers with her fans on social media.

Years in the making, Grande fans are finally getting their first taste of what is to come through a series of cryptic posts Grande has been sharing. On December 7th, 17th and 27th, the singer-songwriter has dropped adrenaline-fuelling teasers.

But it wasn’t only fans in a tizzy. The posts caught the attention of other superstars such as Billie Eilish, SZA and Selena Gomez, who also shared their excitement in the comments.

“UN MUTE PLS,” Eilish playfully demanded. “FINALLY,” said Gomez. And SZA said what was all on our minds: “Oh this bout to eat.”

The most recent was the biggest tease of all with a series of images and videos with her producers, family and a close-up of Grande. The kicker? The caption simply said “See you next year”

Understandably, this has Grande fans racking over every small detail in the posts for any further hint of what to expect.

Adjacent to her upcoming album, Grande is taking on the role of Glinda in the upcoming film adaption of Wicked. The iconic musical follows the earlier years of the Witches of Oz, unravelling their mysterious past. Both Glinda and the Wicked Witch navigate the challenges of school, love and the complexities of identity, good and evil.

With the huge following of both Wicked and Grande, there is no doubt that the film is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2024. The film will also see the continued upward trend of musicals on the cinema screen, following the most recent Wonka, starring Timothee Chalamet and the upcoming Mean Girls musical reboot.

But before any of these amazing releases, Tone Deaf will be joining the many fans who will be watching Grande’s Instagram like a hawk come January 7th.