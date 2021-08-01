U.K. pop queen Baby Queen enlisted Sydney’s rising pop star MAY-A for her new track ‘American Dream’ and the hot single premiered as Zane Lowe’s World First on his Apple Music 1 show.

Hailed by BBC Radio 1 as a Future Artist in March, 2021 is set to be Baby Queen’s breakout year. ‘American Dream’ is one of the songs from her upcoming mixtape, titled The Yearbook, comes out in September.

The star – otherwise known as Bella Latham – revealed that her new single was inspired by the falsity of the ‘American Dream’. “This song compares a childlike infatuation with the idea of the American dream, which in hindsight is a bit of a fallacy, but there were people that did get to experience it and reach the prosperity they’d heard about,” she said.

“I’m really into manifestation – not in a spiritual way, just in a very practical sense. I think if you put all your energy into something by talking about it all the time or thinking about it, the course of your life will naturally bend towards that thing. This song is me manifesting my dream to be with a certain person. It’s essentially a song about a childlike crush you are cheeky enough to plan out inside your own head.”

MAY-A also shared their excitement about collaborating with Baby Queen: “This song is super fun to be a part of. Bella and I were talking online for a bit about music. I was a big fan of her song ‘Want Me’, so I feel really psyched that she wanted to bring me on to this track. It’s a fun one to sing!”

To celebrate the release of ‘American Dream’, we got Baby Queen and MAY-A to interview each other, discussing their life, music, and everything else in-between.

The Yearbook arrives on September 3rd and can be pre-ordered here.

MAY-A: When I come to the UK, where is the first place you’re going to take me?