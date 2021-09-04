More than two years have passed since Drake started teasing Certified Lover Boy. Now, the album has finally dropped and a pretty impressive list of artists grace his tracklist.
From Juice WRLD to Kid Cudi. From Jay Z to Nicki Minaj. Drake’s new 21 song tracklist reads like a who’s who of the music world – with one notable exception, Kanye West.
While the artists featuring on Certified Lover Boy are mostly prominent A-listers, Drake also had some behind-the-scenes help from some of the biggest names of all time in music. John Lennon and Paul McCartney are two of the high-profile writers that are credited on the albu, track ‘Champagne Poetry’.
“Man, fuck evaluation, show me personal funds/ It’s the pretty boys versus the petty boys,” read a line from the song.
“Under a picture lives some of the greatest quotes from me/ Under me I see all the people that claim they over me/ And above me I see nobody,” reads another.
Below is a full list of the artists who features on Certified Lover Boy.
- Lil Baby
- GIVĒON
- Lil Durk
- Jay-Z
- Travis Scott
- Future
- Young Thug
- TSU
- Juice WRLD
- Future
- Yebba
- 21 Savage & Project Pat
- Tems
- Ty Dolla $ign
- Lil Wayne
- Rick Ross
- Kid Cudi
Below is the entire tracklist for Certified Lover Boy.
- Champagne Poetry
- Papi’s Home
- Girls Want Girls (Ft. Lil Baby)
- In the Bible (Ft. GIVĒON & Lil Durk)
- Love All (Ft. Jay-Z)
- Fair Trade (Ft. Travis Scott)
- Way 2 Sexy (Ft. Future & Young Thug)
- TSU
- N 2 Deep (Ft. Future)
- Pipe Down
- Yebba’s Heartbreak (Ft. Yebba)
- No Friends in the Industry
- Knife Talk (Ft. 21 Savage & Project Pat)
- 7AM on the Bridle Path
- Race My Mind
- Fountains (Ft. Tems)
- Get Along Better (Ft. Ty Dolla $ign)
- You Only Live Twice (Ft. Lil Wayne & Rick Ross)
- IMY2 (Ft. Kid Cudi)
- Fucking Fans
- The Remorse
