More than two years have passed since Drake started teasing Certified Lover Boy. Now, the album has finally dropped and a pretty impressive list of artists grace his tracklist.

From Juice WRLD to Kid Cudi. From Jay Z to Nicki Minaj. Drake’s new 21 song tracklist reads like a who’s who of the music world – with one notable exception, Kanye West.

While the artists featuring on Certified Lover Boy are mostly prominent A-listers, Drake also had some behind-the-scenes help from some of the biggest names of all time in music. John Lennon and Paul McCartney are two of the high-profile writers that are credited on the albu, track ‘Champagne Poetry’.

“Man, fuck evaluation, show me personal funds/ It’s the pretty boys versus the petty boys,” read a line from the song.

“Under a picture lives some of the greatest quotes from me/ Under me I see all the people that claim they over me/ And above me I see nobody,” reads another.

Below is a full list of the artists who features on Certified Lover Boy.

Lil Baby

GIVĒON

Lil Durk

Jay-Z

Travis Scott

Future

Young Thug

TSU

Juice WRLD

Future

Yebba

21 Savage & Project Pat

Tems

Ty Dolla $ign

Lil Wayne

Rick Ross

Kid Cudi

Below is the entire tracklist for Certified Lover Boy.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Champagne Poetry Papi’s Home Girls Want Girls (Ft. Lil Baby) In the Bible (Ft. GIVĒON & Lil Durk) Love All (Ft. Jay-Z) Fair Trade (Ft. Travis Scott) Way 2 Sexy (Ft. Future & Young Thug) TSU N 2 Deep (Ft. Future) Pipe Down Yebba’s Heartbreak (Ft. Yebba) No Friends in the Industry Knife Talk (Ft. 21 Savage & Project Pat) 7AM on the Bridle Path Race My Mind Fountains (Ft. Tems) Get Along Better (Ft. Ty Dolla $ign) You Only Live Twice (Ft. Lil Wayne & Rick Ross) IMY2 (Ft. Kid Cudi) Fucking Fans The Remorse

For more on this topic follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Watch ‘Way 2 Sexy ft. Future and Young Thug’ by Drake: