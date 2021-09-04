More than two years have passed since Drake started teasing Certified Lover Boy. Now, the album has finally dropped and a pretty impressive list of artists grace his tracklist.

From Juice WRLD to Kid Cudi. From Jay Z to Nicki Minaj. Drake’s new 21 song tracklist reads like a who’s who of the music world – with one notable exception, Kanye West.

While the artists featuring on Certified Lover Boy are mostly prominent A-listers, Drake also had some behind-the-scenes help from some of the biggest names of all time in music. John Lennon and Paul McCartney are two of the high-profile writers that are credited on the albu, track ‘Champagne Poetry’.

“Man, fuck evaluation, show me personal funds/ It’s the pretty boys versus the petty boys,” read a line from the song.

“Under a picture lives some of the greatest quotes from me/ Under me I see all the people that claim they over me/ And above me I see nobody,” reads another.

Below is a full list of the artists who features on Certified Lover Boy.

  • Lil Baby
  • GIVĒON
  • Lil Durk
  • Jay-Z
  • Travis Scott
  • Future
  • Young Thug
  • TSU
  • Juice WRLD
  • Future
  • Yebba
  • 21 Savage & Project Pat
  • Tems
  • Ty Dolla $ign
  • Lil Wayne
  • Rick Ross
  • Kid Cudi

Below is the entire tracklist for Certified Lover Boy.

  1. Champagne Poetry
  2. Papi’s Home
  3. Girls Want Girls (Ft. Lil Baby)
  4. In the Bible (Ft. GIVĒON & Lil Durk)
  5. Love All (Ft. Jay-Z)
  6. Fair Trade (Ft. Travis Scott)
  7. Way 2 Sexy (Ft. Future & Young Thug)
  8. TSU
  9. N 2 Deep (Ft. Future)
  10. Pipe Down
  11. Yebba’s Heartbreak (Ft. Yebba)
  12. No Friends in the Industry
  13. Knife Talk (Ft. 21 Savage & Project Pat)
  14. 7AM on the Bridle Path
  15. Race My Mind
  16. Fountains (Ft. Tems)
  17. Get Along Better (Ft. Ty Dolla $ign)
  18. You Only Live Twice (Ft. Lil Wayne & Rick Ross)
  19. IMY2 (Ft. Kid Cudi)
  20. Fucking Fans
  21. The Remorse

Watch ‘Way 2 Sexy ft. Future and Young Thug’ by Drake:

