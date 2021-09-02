Drake has continued with his recent mischievous mood, revealing several cryptic billboards teasing collaborators on his new album.

As per Pitchfork, the latest Certified Lover Boy update is to do with its featured guests, if new billboards are to be believed. In Atlanta, a billboard announced that “Slime, Pluto, Savage, and Baby” would be appearing on the album, referencing Young Thug, Future, 21 Savage, and Lil Baby respectively.

Giveon and Ty Dolla $ign were the names introduced to California, while Yebba and Project Pat were confirmed in Memphis. Chicago found out that Lil Durk would appear, although he already featured on the album’s lead single ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’. It was New York who got the biggest update: “Hey New York, the GOAT is on CLB,” a billboard flashed in Times Square, seemingly implying that Jay-Z would appear on the album.

If all those names are definitely included on Certified Lover Boy, that’s quite the guest list. Any track with Drake alongside Jay-Z is guaranteed to be huge. And with his rival Kanye West having already released his competing album, Donda, to middling reviews, the path is clear for Drake to dominate with his record. It’s his first full-length studio album since 2018’s acclaimed Scorpion.

The billboards are the latest cryptic teaser from Drake as he’s really milking the lead-up to his new album. Last week he hijacked a SportsCenter broadcast, displaying a cardboard sign which appeared to confirm September 3rd as the release date for Certified Lover Boy.

Is this the future of marketing for mega music releases? Weeks, even months of mysterious and expensive hints? Maybe Taylor Swift did have the right idea with folklore.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Check out ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’ by Drake ft. Lil Durk: