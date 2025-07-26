In the wake of that viral Coldplay concert video, significant changes have unfolded at the tech company Astronomer.

The video, which captured a moment between two company executives, has now led to the resignation of Kristin Cabot, an HR executive, and Andy Byron, the CEO. Their departure stems from an incident at Coldplay’s concert at Gillette Stadium, where they were seen embracing on the jumbotron during a performance by the band/

The incident garnered global attention, particularly due to Martin’s impromptu “The Jumbotron Song”, which included a playful jab at the pair. He commented, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy,” after they attempted to hide from the camera. This humorous yet revealing moment has had serious repercussions for the executives involved.

Astronomer responded swiftly. A spokesperson confirmed Cabot’s resignation to AP, stating, “Kristin Cabot is no longer with Astronomer, she has resigned.” This follows the earlier resignation of Byron, who stepped down amid the controversy. The company’s board of directors is now embarking on a search for a new CEO, with co-founder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy stepping in as interim CEO.

In a statement, Astronomer reiterated its dedication to upholding the values and conduct expected of its leaders. The company emphasised that the recent incident did not align with these standards, prompting the leadership changes. Both Byron and Cabot were initially placed on leave while the situation was investigated.

The Coldplay concert incident even came to the attention of Oasis singer Liam Gallagher, who joked that “cheaters would be safe at Oasis’ shows” and assured fans that there wouldn’t be any “Coldplay snidey fucking camera shit” at their concerts.

As the dust settles, Coldplay continue their tour, with Martin reminding audiences of the potential for being featured on the big screen during shows. At a subsequent concert in Wisconsin, he playfully advised the crowd, “We’d like to say hello to some of you in the crowd. How we’re gonna do that is we’re gonna use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen. So please, if you haven’t done your makeup, do your makeup now.”