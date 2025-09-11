Audrey Hobert is heading down under for the very first time.

The 26-year-old American singer-songwriter will bring her acclaimed debut album Who’s the Clown? to Australian stages this October, with two intimate headline shows locked in.

Frontier Touring has confirmed Hobert will play Sydney’s Lansdowne Hotel on October 1st and Melbourne’s Toff in Town on October 2nd. The shows mark her debut on Australian soil and come following the release of Who’s the Clown?, out now through Sony Music/RCA.

With demand expected to be high, tickets will be available exclusively through a ballot system. Pre-registration is open now at frontiertouring.com/audreyhobert and closes September 14th at 5pm AEST. Successful registrants will gain access to the first round of tickets on September 15th, with a second round available the following day if tickets remain.

Rolling Stone US praised Who’s the Clown? as “a thrilling debut from one of pop’s sharpest up-and-coming stars” with a four-star review. Across 12 tracks, produced by Ricky Gourmet and entirely written or co-written by Hobert, the record moves between synth-heavy anthems, glossy heartbreakers, and revealing acoustic cuts. Highlights include her breakout single “Sue Me”, the buoyant “Bowling Alley”, and “Thirst Trap”, a track that builds from confessional verses to a euphoric sax-driven finale.

Before stepping out solo, Hobert built her reputation as a songwriter alongside her childhood friend Gracie Abrams, co-writing tracks like “That’s So True” and “Risk” for Abrams’ 2024 album The Secret of Us. Through Abrams, Hobert signed a publishing deal with Universal Music Group and went on to co-write tracks for other artists, including “Start All Over” for English singer Alessi Rose, which appeared on her second EP For Your Validation. With Who’s the Clown?, Hobert takes centre stage for the first time, showing off a knack for pop hooks matched with sharp, self-aware storytelling.

Ballot details and full ticketing information are available now at frontiertouring.com/audreyhobert.

Audrey Hobert — Australia Tour 2025

Ticket pre-registration via frontiertouring.com/audreyhobert

Runs Thursday, September 11th 5pm – Sunday, September 14th 5pm AEST

ROUND 1 BALLOT

Monday, September 15th 4pm – Monday, September 15th 5pm AEST

ROUND 2 BALLOT (if tickets remain)

Tuesday, September 16th 10am – Tuesday, September 16th 11am AEST

Wednesday, October 1st

The Lansdowne Hotel, Sydney

Thursday, October 2nd

The Toff in Town, Melbourne



All shows licensed all ages (U18s must be accompanied by a parent/guardian).