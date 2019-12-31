If you’re on the lookout for some last-minute plans to ring in the new year, then you might want to head over to Melbourne, where a bunch of bands are hosting a fundraising gig for the CFA.

Over the weekend, much of the Australian music world had their attention firmly fixed upon the Victorian leg of Falls Festival.

Having kicked off on Saturday, an increased fire danger and extreme weather conditions saw the festival’s remaining days axed, with many wondering what may become of the shows these acts were supposed to play.

Before long, we saw a number of artists announce pop-up shows, including the likes of international heavyweights Halsey and YUNGBLUD, while Aussie legends like Lime Cordiale, Peking Duk, Holy Holy, and RAT!hammock all performed shows over the last few days as well.

Now, as the year comes to a close, another replacement gig has been announced, with all proceeds going to the Country Fire Authority.

Check out ‘Space In Hell’ by These New South Whales:

Taking place at Brunswick’s Stay Gold, the gig will be headlined by These New South Whales, while Adelaide legends Bad//Dreems, veritable party-starters Totally Unicorn, and Melbourne jangle rockers Eaglemont also join the bill.

It all kicks off at 6pm tonight, with entry to the gig free with a donation to the CFA. Don’t take this as an excuse to pop a gold coin in the tin and waltz in though, with the event urging folks to not be a tight arse since “100% of the ticket sales are being donated to the tireless work of the CFA who deserve a beer more than all of us!”

While bands wrap up at around 10pm tonight, the evening will be far from over, with band members dropping in some DJ sets until late.

For more information about the gig, be sure to head along to the Facebook page, and start prepping your plans to ring in the new year with good tunes, good vibes, and a very good cause.

Check out ‘Morning Rain’ by Bad//Dreems:

NYE CFA Fundraiser

These New South Whales

Bad//Dreems

Totally Unicorn

Eaglemont

+ DJ sets from bands until late

6pm, Tuesday, December 31st

Stay Gold, Brunswick, VIC (18+)

Free entry with donation to the CFA