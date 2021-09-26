An Adelaide cyclist has taken to the streets to pay tribute to the iconic Nirvana album Nevermind amid the record’s 30th anniversary on September 24.

Tracked by GPS-based site Strava, Peter Stokes rode an impressive 150km on a single-speed bike to sketch the outline of the famous album cover across the streets of Adelaide CBD, Burnside and Kensington.

Speaking of the impressive tribute, Stokes said that it took around eight hours, with bakery stops on top.

“It’s whatever takes my fancy at the time. Nirvana has its place in my record collection,” he told Guardian Australia.

“When this album came out I was in high school – I was about 14, and that’s when you’re forming your love of music.”

It’s not the only piece of Strava-art the 45-year-old cyclist has churned out. He’s previously “drawn” Beethoven to mark the composer’s 250th birthday, as well as creating dinosaurs, dragons, foxes and a selfie out of his GPS routes.

The epic tribute comes following the news that the Nirvana album will be reissued to celebrate the milestone, which is set to include their legendary 1992 Melbourne show.

This new reissue will be stuffed with exciting Nirvana content, featuring a total of 94 audio and video tracks (that’s almost too much Nirvana, almost). 70 of those tracks are also previously unreleased.

And it’s not just the Melbourne show that’s included: live concert footage from Amsterdam, California, Tokyo is also in the reissue. If that somehow wasn’t enough, two live albums are packed in, Live at the Paramount (Seattle) and Live at Reading, which is a very famous concert indeed.

There are the standard different bundles and formats to tickle your fancy, including the basic remastered version through to the imposing sounding Super Deluxe.

The Super Deluxe is seriously overflowing with stuff and will be available in both vinyl and CD+Blu-ray (5 CDs plus Blu-ray – Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands complete concert video newly remastered audio & video in HD).

The anniversary edition of Nevermind will also include the iconic original artwork, despite the band being in the middle of a lawsuit by the child from the cover, Spencer Elden, who labelled the album cover as “child pornography.”

Check out footage of Nirvana in Melbourne in 1992: