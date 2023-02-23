We’re just days away from the first Sydney WorldPride Mardi Gras Parade ever. In honour of the event, we’ve put together a list of five LGBTQIA+ artists for you to pre-game to!

Peach PRC, MUNA, G Flip, Sycco, and The Veronicas are all performing at WorldPride or walking the parade on Saturday. Find out when to catch them below.

Peach PRC

When can you see her: Rainbow Republic Closing Concert March 5th

Known for her captivating voice, infectious beats, and powerful lyrics, Peach PRC is quickly becoming one of Australia’s most popular musicians. Her music blends elements of pop, hip-hop, and electronic music, creating a style that is both unique and timeless. Peach PRC formerly recognised as bi-sexual but came out as lesbian in 2022.

MUNA

When can you see them? Rainbow Republic Closing Concert March 5th

MUNA is a Los Angeles-based indie pop trio known for its infectious beats, dreamy melodies, and introspective lyrics. Their music often explores themes of love, identity, and self-discovery, resonating with fans around the world. The trio – who all identify as queer – will be in Australia to celebrate WorldPride.

G Flip

When: Saturday, March 4th

In recent years, G Flip, who uses non-binary pronouns, has made the jump from a popular Australian artist to an international success. Their track ‘GET ME OUTTA HERE’ – which features their reality star girlfriend Chrishell Stause in the video clip, has racked up over one million views on YouTube. They are holding a free set on Saturday, March 4th at WorldPride.

Sycco

Aboriginal Australian singer-songwriter Sycco’s singles “Nicotine” and “Dribble” led her to be nominated for triple j Unearthed Artist of the Year at the J Awards of 2020. Her career quickly flourished afterward and she made it into this year’s triple j Hottest 100 with her single ‘Ripple’ which came at number 46.

The Veronicas

When: Saturday, February 25th aboard the American Express float at the Mardi Gras parade

The Veronicas are one of the biggest music act to ever come out of Australia. They really hit the scene with ‘Hook Me Up’ back in 2006 and have been releasing hit after hit since then. The women’s biggest track was ‘Untouched’ which was an international top-ten hit. Both Lisa and Jessica Origliasso are allies of the LGBTQIA+ community.