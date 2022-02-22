Between Kanye West’s upcoming album, his new Netflix documentary ‘Jeen-yuhs’ and his very bitter feud with his ex wife Kim Kardashian, the rapper has been thrust into the limelight more than ever.

The first episode of ‘Jeen-yuhs’ dropped last week, and the next is just a matter of hours away. While many fans may already be familiar with the first episode, what they may not be familiar with is the fact that the intro song ‘Let The Spirit Go Wild’ is reportedly produced by two sets of Australian producers: Styalz Fuego and FNZ.

Internet sleuths – who are very well versed in anything and everything Ye – believe that ‘Let The Spirit Go Wild’ was recorded during Donda sessions with the illustrious Aussie producers.

FNZ’s connection to West is well known, the duo has not one – but five – production credits on Kanye West’s latest album Donda.

FNZ, which stands for Finatik n Zac, are listed as having contributed production to ‘Believe What I Say’, ‘Donda (feat. Tony Williams & Stalone)’, ‘Keep My Spirit Alive (feat. Conway The Machine, KayCyy & Westside Gunn)’, ‘Tell The Vision (feat. Pop Smoke)’ and ‘Lord I Need You’.

Styalz Fuego, on the other hand, is lesser-known than his Aussie counterparts. Despite having worked with French Montana, Foster & the People, Ty Dolla $ign and Pusha, the Melbourne based producer has just 2,566 followers on Instagram.

Speaking about the work he did on West’s ‘Jeen-yuhs’ on Instagram, Styalz Fuego celebrated the momentous moment of hearing his track play during the intro of the series.

“Hearing a song I worked on in the opening scene of @kanyewest Netflix documentary was a crazy moment. Major shoutout and thanks to my guys @fnz_ for the look 🙏 🤯 y’all are killing right now. shit is inspiring,” he wrote on Instagram.

A number of Aussie acts responded to Styalz Fuego’s post, congratulating him on the massive career feat. Fnz commented with a number of triumphant emojis, while Lil Mall Rat wrote, “Soooo sick” and The Ashton Shuffle threw down some fire and lightning emojis.

