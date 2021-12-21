Aussie rocker singer Brian Mannix has suffered a bloody face injury after the yacht he was partying on hit turbulence.

Mannix, who is best known for being the lead singer of 1980s band Uncanny X-Men, attended a wild boat party that was hosted on Newman’s 66-foot yacht ‘Angst’ on Saturday. AFL player manager Ricky Nixon and footy star Warwick Capper were among the other attendees, as well as a bevvy of women.

Mannix first debuted the injury on Sunday, posting a photo to Instagram showing him on the boat with blood dripping down his face. He followed the photo up with another pic posted yesterday, showing him with two black eyes and a cut across his nose.

“Sam Newman’s boat did this. Apart from the face fall into the step – not pissed. Really choppy water – boat rocked like Rose Tattoo! – it was a great day!” He captioned the photo, clarifying that he wasn’t drunk at the time of the accident.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Mannix (@brianmannix)

Speaking to the Herald Sun, Mannix said that the incident happened when rough waters hit the area they were anchored in.

“I wasn’t drunk, I just want to clear that up,” he told the publication.

“The doctors say it’s not broken, just an impact injury. It was a great day and I just came away a bit banged up,.'”

‘”I anticipated this, but by the time I tried to pack everything up and get the anchor in, the wind had turned and it was absolutely feral. A very hazardous experience,'” the musician added.

Mannix was a part of Uncanny X-Men from 1981 until 1987. The band released two top twenty albums and reunited for a performance at the 2006 AFL grand final. As well as being a radio personality, Mannix has appeared in a number of Australian TV shows, including Neighbours, Blue Heelers and Offspring.

