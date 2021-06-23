When it comes to patriotism, Aussies love nothing more than to toot our nation’s greatness especially when it comes to music, and thanks to a recent poll, we can now see who our favourite Australian musicians number one homegrown artists are.
A survey distributed by music writer Cameron Adams asked 150 different Aussies within the recording industry who their all-time favourite Australian band was, the results then being published on the Daily Telegraph for us all to inspect.
Respondents of the questionnaire include a mixed bag of names from Australian music, including: Jon Fariss (INXS), Dave Faulkner (Hoodoo Gurus), Adalita, Isabella Manfredi (The Preatures), Olivia Newton-John, Hugo Gruzman (Flight Facilities) Chris Cheney (The Living End), John Farnham and many, many more who all agreed upon one thing: AC/DC are the best band in Australia.
Yep, the original ‘Thunderstruck’ rockers have polled as the greatest Aussie band, which is pretty good news for voters and their legions of Australian fans, the heavy-rock band having recently announced that they’re embarking on a huge national tour later this year.
Coming in at second is none other than Sydney new-wave outfit INXS, followed by Barnsey & Co. from Cold Chisel, Midnight Oil and Crowded House rounding-out the remainder of the top five.
Interestingly, the only lady within the artist voted top 20 is the late and great Chrissy Amphlett, landing at #7 a part of the duo The Divinyls.
Piquing our intrigue further, the highest polling acts revealed that voters dig rather old/er acts, The Presets the closest thing to contemporary music and we have to admit, we were shocked to find that Tame Impala did not make the top 20 cut – maybe after the release of the dreamy-psych group’s third LP this will be a different story.
Love Pierce Brothers?
Get the latest Pierce Brothers news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
For a full list and breakdown of the top 50, jump over to the Daily Telegraph.
Top 20 Aussie Band’s Voted By Aussie Musicians
1. AC/DC
2. INXS
3. Cold Chisel
4. Midnight Oil
5. Crowded House
6. The Bee Gees
7. The Divinyls
8. Silverchair
9. The Easybeats
10. You Am I
11. Little River Band
12. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
13. Powderfinger
14. Paul Kelly and the Coloured Girls/The Dots/The Messengers
15. The Church
16. The Presets
17. Savage Garden
18. Dragon
19. Skyhooks
20. The Living End
Interestingly, the five that missed out are:
21. Icehouse
22. Tame Impala
23. The Loved Ones
24. The Saints
25. Empire of the Sun
Aussies Who Voted In Poll
360
Adalita
Ben Abraham
Bonnie Anderson
Tina Arena
James Ash (Rogue Traders)
Kylie Auldist
Nick Barker
Rebecca Barnard
Casey Barnes
Mahalia Barnes
Nick Batterham
Gideon Bensen (The Preatures)
Ian Berney (Birds of Tokyo)
Joel Birch (The Amity Affliction)
Mike Brady
Rick Brewster (The Angels)
David Bridie
Catherine Britt
Brian Cadd
Joe Camilleri
David Campbell
Brian Canham (Pseudo Echo)
Scott Carne (Kids in the Kitchen)
Kate Ceberano
Phil Ceberano
Chris Cheney (The Living End)
Kim Churchill
Richard Clapton
Beccy Cole
Travis Collins
Damian Cowell (TISM)
Harrison Craig
Iva Davies (Icehouse)
Chris Daymond (Jebediah)
Shaun Diviney (Short Stack)
Abby Dobson (Leonardo’s Bride)
Chris Doheny
Tania Doko (Bachelor Girl)
Judith Durham (The Seekers)
Karise Eden
Mark Evans (ex AC/DC)
Morgan Evans
John Farnham
Jon Farriss (INXS)
Dave Faulkner (Hoodoo Gurus)
Amy Findlay (Stonefield)
Styalz Fuego
Mark Gable (Choirboys)
Generik
Gossling
Alexander Gow (Oh Mercy)
Dave Graney
Paul Gray (Wa Wa Nee)
Hugo Gruzman (Flight Facilities)
Angie Hart (Frente)
Darren Hayes
Ben Hazlewood
Colleen Hewitt
Marcia Hines
Mark Holden
Harry Hookey
Ella Hooper
Jesse Hooper (Killing Heidi)
Jack Howard (Hunters & Collectors)
Jeremy `Mango’ Hunter (Kingswood)
Adam Hyde (Peking Duk)
Clint Hyndman (Something For Kate)
I Killed the Prom Queen
Laura Jean
Hiatus Kaiyote
Wally Kempton (Even)
Lee Kernaghan
Ilan Kidron (Potbelleez)
Grace Knight (Eurogliders)
Markus Kurban
Kelly Lane (Skipping Girl Vinegar)
Ricki-Lee
Damien Leith
Jade Leonard
Jimmy Lyell (Flight Facilities)
Angus McDonald (Sneaky Sound System)
Greg Macainsh (Skyhooks)
Benjamin McCarthy
Sarah McLeod (The Superjesus)
Stu MacLeod (Eskimo Joe)
Isabella Manfredi (The Preatures)
Brian Mannix (Uncanny X-Men)
Masketta Fall
Declan Melia (British India)
Tim Metcalfe (Undercolours)
BC Michaels (Dune Rats)
Kylie Minogue
Connie Mitchell (Sneaky Sound System)
Kevin Mitchell (Jebediah/Bob Evans)
Lisa Mitchell
Jack Moffitt (The Preatures)
Russell Morriss
Pete Murray
Olivia Newton-John
Ngaiire
Nicky Night-Time
Katie Noonan
Lisa Origliasso (The Veronicas)
Jessica Origliasso (The Veronicas)
Scott Owen (The Living End)
Doug Parkinson
Brett Pattinson (Allnighters)
Michael Paynter
Guy Pearce
Jack Pierce (Pierce Brothers)
Pat Pierce (Pierce Brothers)
Thelma Plum
Keith Potger (The Seekers)
Joel Quatermain (Eskimo Joe)
Tom Read (Bodyjar)
James Reyne
Dale Ryder (Boom Crash Opera)
Kris Schroeder (The Basics)
Mark Sholtez
Glenn Shorrock
Matthew Sigley
Kerri Simpson
Jason Singh (Taxiride)
Grant Smillie (TV Rock)
Alex Smith (Moving Pictures)
Greedy Smith (Mental as Anything)
Scott Spark
Vachel Spirason (Total Giovani)
Paul Stewart (Painters and Dockers)
Ahren Stringer (The Amity Affliction)
Andy Strachan (The Living End)
Reuben Styles (Peking Duk)
John Swan
Red Symons (Skyhooks)
Mick Thomas
Vanessa Thornton (Jebediah)
James Tidswell (Violent Soho)
Todd Trevor (Warped)
Dan Warner
Megan Washington
Glenn Wheatley (Masters Apprentices)
Whitt (Spiderbait)
Whitley
Ross Wilson
John Paul Young