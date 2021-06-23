When it comes to patriotism, Aussies love nothing more than to toot our nation’s greatness especially when it comes to music, and thanks to a recent poll, we can now see who our favourite Australian musicians number one homegrown artists are.

A survey distributed by music writer Cameron Adams asked 150 different Aussies within the recording industry who their all-time favourite Australian band was, the results then being published on the Daily Telegraph for us all to inspect.

Respondents of the questionnaire include a mixed bag of names from Australian music, including: Jon Fariss (INXS), Dave Faulkner (Hoodoo Gurus), Adalita, Isabella Manfredi (The Preatures), Olivia Newton-John, Hugo Gruzman (Flight Facilities) Chris Cheney (The Living End), John Farnham and many, many more who all agreed upon one thing: AC/DC are the best band in Australia.

Yep, the original ‘Thunderstruck’ rockers have polled as the greatest Aussie band, which is pretty good news for voters and their legions of Australian fans, the heavy-rock band having recently announced that they’re embarking on a huge national tour later this year.

Coming in at second is none other than Sydney new-wave outfit INXS, followed by Barnsey & Co. from Cold Chisel, Midnight Oil and Crowded House rounding-out the remainder of the top five.

Interestingly, the only lady within the artist voted top 20 is the late and great Chrissy Amphlett, landing at #7 a part of the duo The Divinyls.

Piquing our intrigue further, the highest polling acts revealed that voters dig rather old/er acts, The Presets the closest thing to contemporary music and we have to admit, we were shocked to find that Tame Impala did not make the top 20 cut – maybe after the release of the dreamy-psych group’s third LP this will be a different story.

For a full list and breakdown of the top 50, jump over to the Daily Telegraph.

Top 20 Aussie Band’s Voted By Aussie Musicians

1. AC/DC

2. INXS

3. Cold Chisel

4. Midnight Oil

5. Crowded House

6. The Bee Gees

7. The Divinyls

8. Silverchair

9. The Easybeats

10. You Am I

11. Little River Band

12. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

13. Powderfinger

14. Paul Kelly and the Coloured Girls/The Dots/The Messengers

15. The Church

16. The Presets

17. Savage Garden

18. Dragon

19. Skyhooks

20. The Living End

Interestingly, the five that missed out are:

21. Icehouse

22. Tame Impala

23. The Loved Ones

24. The Saints

25. Empire of the Sun

