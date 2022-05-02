Australian DJ Ryan Biggs, stage name ‘DJ DELETE’, was found dead at his home in Holland on Saturday following a chilling final social media post.

Content warning: Ttis article discusses depression and suicide. If you or somebody you care for needs help or information about depression, suicide, anxiety, or mental health issues, contact Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636 or Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Biggs, 30, had been living in Europe for the past nine years and working as a successful electronic DJ. Days before his final festival appearance at Rebirth festival, the musician shared a post on Instagram that was captioned, “My rebirth process has begun!”.

The post continued, “I’m so grateful for all my fans that have stuck with me the past few years while I was silent ❤️ I’ll make sure it was worth the wait 🙏 WE ARE UNSTOPPABLE!”

The 30-year old’s passing has also been confirmed on his own social media, with a message that was sent out to his 67,000 fans. “Our scene has lost a VIP 💔 With a heavy heart we confirm that Ryan Biggs aka Delete passed away last night. Our heart goes out to his family, friends, colleagues and fans. May you rest in peace Ryan.”

While his cause of death hasn’t been confirmed, local media outlets report that police are not treating the incident as suspicious. Bigg’s mum shared that her son struggled with his mental health at times during his time away from home.

Both fans and fellow musicians have flocked to Bigg’s social media to pay their respects and offer condolences.

“Rest in peace legend,'” Australian DJ Toneshifterz wrote.

He added, “It was too early for you to leave, you touched many peoples hearts with your music and we will miss you. We lost an Australian hardstyle Legend today.”

