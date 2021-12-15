The past two years have dealt a series of massive blows to the Australian music festival scene and music fans alike.

From the devastating cancellation of Bluesfest less than 24-hours before the event to the postponement of Splendour in the Grass for two years running, the Aussie music festival has been all but decimated during COVID.

With state and international borders opening and things – hopefully – looking up for 2022, festivals are rescheduling and new events are popping up all over the country.

While some are currently not going ahead as expected – Groovin’ only has three dates instead of the usual six, for now – we are welcoming back some international headliners and heralding the birth of new events.

With that in mind, Tone Deaf has put together a comprehensive list of music festivals hitting Aussie shores in 2022:

A More Perfect Union

Who: Gang of Youths + More TBA

When & Where: Sunday 14th August – Regatta Grounds, Hobart TAS

Saturday 20th August – Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribe Island QLD

Tickets

As the Cocky Flies

Who: Emma Donovan & The PutBacks, Dallas Frasca, Rich Davies & Low Road, Neil Murray, Three Kings, Ringmaster Barry Morgan + circus performers + more TBA

* Lineup varies each location

When & Where: Saturday 5th March – Mount Beauty VIC

Saturday, 12th March – Moyhu VIC

Tickets

Love The Beatles? Get the latest The Beatles news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Bass in the Grass

Who: Boy & Bear, Dope Lemon, Dune Rats, G Flip, Hilltop Hoods, Hockey Dad, Hooligan Hefs, Hot Dub Time Machine, Jessica Mauboy, Mako Road, Montaigne, Peking Duk, The Dreggs, The Teskey Brothers, Vera Blue, Xavier Rudd

When & Where: Saturday 21st May, Darwin NT

Tickets

Bellarine Music Festival

Who: The Black Sorrows, Darlinghurst

When & Where: Saturday 1st January – Bellarine Estate, Bellarine VIC

Tickets

Bluesfest Byron Bay

Who: George Benson (USA), Morcheeba (UK), The Wailers (JAM), Amadou & Mariam (AF), The War & Treaty (USA), Christone “Kingfish” Ingram (USA), Cory Henry (USA), Midnight Oil, Paul Kelly, Jimmy Barnes, John Butler, Xavier Rudd, Pete Murray, Mark Seymour & The Undertow, Kate Ceberano, Kasey Chambers, The Waifs, The Church, Jon Stevens, Ian Moss, The Living End, The Angels, Ross Wilson And The Peaceniks, Russell Morris, Troy Cassar-Daley, Briggs, Tex Perkins, The Man In Black, Hiatus Kaiyote, Kate Miller-Heidke, Weddings Parties Anything, The Black Sorrows, The Bamboos, Chain, Backsliders, Ash Grunwald, Melbourne Ska Orchestra, Vika & Linda, Jeff Lang, Nathan Cavaleri, Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission, Kim Churchill, Henry Wagons, JK-47, Garrett Kato, Mama Kin Spender, Dami Im, Pierce Brothers, Emily Wurramara, The Buckleys, Fiona Boyes & The Fortune Tellers, Ray Beadle, Pacey, King & Doley, All Our Exes Live In Texas, Hussy Hicks, Roshani, Declan Kelly, Daniel Champagne, Little Georgia, Lambros., Round Mountain Girls, The Regime, Electric Lemonade, Palm Valley, Byron Busking Competition, The Teskey Brothers, Missy Higgins, Diesel, L.A.B, 19-Twenty, Fools, Fat Freddy’s Drop, Josh Teskey & Ash Grunwald, John Williamson, C.W. Stoneking, Rockwiz Live, Six60, Hoodoo Gurus, Baker Boy, Renee Geyer, Sam Teskey, Kara Grainger, Jeff Martin Plays The Songs Of Led Zeppelin

When & Where: Friday 15th til Monday 18th April – Byron Events Farm Tyagarah, Byron Bay NSW

Tickets

By The Pier

Who: San Cisco, Electric Fields, Pierce Brothers, Sam Teskey, Bones & Jones, Cry Baby, Client Liaison, Julia Stone, Briggs, Harvey Sutherland, Southern River Band, Telenova, Mama Kin Spender, Ryan Downey, Hassall, Vera Blue, Jarryd James, Thandi Phoenix, Kim Churchill, Didirri, Maple Glider, Isabella Khalife

When & Where: Friday 25th til Sunday 27th March – Queenscliff VIC

Tickets

Deni Ute Muster

Who: Brad Paisley (USA), Jessica Mauboy, John Williamson, The Angels, Busby Marou, Ian Moss and Troy Cassar Daley, Shannon Noll, Sara Storer, Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham, Shane Nicholson, Round Mountain Girls, Hurricane Fall, Darlinghurst + more TBA

When & Where: Friday 30th September & Saturday 1st October – Deniliquin, NSW

Tickets

Dream Machine

Who: CC: Disco!, Confidence Man (DJ set), Client Liaison (DJ set), Dena Amy, Generik, Hayden James, Harvey Sutherland (DJ set), Jimi the Kween, KLP, Kristina Jaman, Late Nite Tuff Guy, Made in Paris, Mell Hall, Mira Mira, Poof Doof (DJ set), Set Mo, Squeef, Stace Cadet, Sneaky Sound System, The Jungle Giants (DJ set), Touch Sensitive, Wax’o Paradiso, Yolanda be Cool

When & Where: Wednesday 26th til Sunday 30th January – Daydream Island, Whitsundays QLD

Tickets

For Shore

Who: Peking Duk, Vera Blue, Hermitude (DJ set), The Veronicas, Slumberjack (DJ set), Stace Cadet, Jordan Burns, Clypso

When & Where: Saturday 12th February – Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island QLD

Tickets

For the Love

Who: Dom Dolla, Crooked Colours, Mallrat, Allday, Running Touch, Boo Seeka, George Maple, Telenova, Ebony Boadu

When & Where: Saturday 19th February – Doug Jennings Park, Gold Coast QLD

Saturday 26th February – Stuart Park, Wollongong NSW

Saturday 5th March – Catani Gardens, Melbourne VIC

Tickets

Full Tilt

Who: Northlane, In Hearts Wake, Thy Art Is Murder, Frenzal Rhomb, Luca Brasi, Slowly Slowly, Make Them Suffer, Hellions, Bugs, Press Club, Alpha Wolf, Thornhill, Yours Truly, Justice For The Damned, Redhook, The Bennies, Psycroptic, Reliqa, Closure, Drown This City & Catholic Guilt

* Lineup varies each location

When & Where: Saturday 8th January – Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane QLD

Saturday 26th February – Bella Vista Farm, Sydney NSW

Saturday 26th March – Reunion Park, Melbourne VIC

Tickets

Gippsland Country Music Festival

Who: Kasey Chambers, The Wolfe Brothers, Travis Collins, Adam Harvey, Darlinghurst, Taylor Moss, Mick Harrington, The Strezelecki Stringbusters, Ben Mastywyck (MC), Bob Wilson Barkindji Man, Lee Sonnyboy Morgan, DJ Brat Paisley

When & Where: Saturday 23rd April – Mossvale Park. Gippsland VIC

Tickets

Good Things

Who: TBA

When & Where: Friday 2nd December – Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne VIC

Saturday 3rd December – Centennial Park, Sydney NSW

Sunday 4th December – Showgrounds, Brisbane QLD

Tickets

Good Times

Who: Josh Teskey & Ash Grunwald, Cash Savage & the Last Drinks, Sam Teskey, Emma Donovan & the Putbacks, Surprise Chef, Floodlights, Benny Walker

When & Where: Saturday 12th & Sunday 13th February – Tocumwal NSW

Tickets

Goulburn Valley Country Music Festival

Who: Lee Kernaghan, Brad Cox, Casey Barnes, Felicity Urquhart, Andrew Swift, The Davidson Brothers, Cass Hopetoun, Robert K Champion, Jade Gibson, JB and Me, Kane Vincent, Madi Colville-Walker

When & Where: Sunday 10th April – Showgrounds, Shepparton VIC

Tickets

Grapevine

Who: Peking Duk, The Jungle Giants, Vera Blue, The Veronicas, San Cisco, CC:Disco!, King Stingray, Rest For The Wicked + more TBA. Hosted by The Inspired Unemployed.

When & Where: Saturday 8th January – Sandalford Estate, Swan Valley WA

Saturday 15th January – Roche Estate, Hunter Valley NSW

Saturday 22nd January – Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC

Tickets

Groovin The Moo

Who: TBA

When & Where: Saturday 23rd April – Maitland Showground, Maitland NSW

Sunday 24th April – Exhibition Park In Canberra (EPIC), Canberra ACT

Saturday 30th April – Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Bendigo VIC

Tickets

Halloween Hysteria

Who: Spiderbait, Mammal, Clowns, King Parrot, Disentomb, Gravemind, Redhook, Stepson, Fangz, These New South Whales, Apate, Arse, Bare Bones, Black Rhino, Captives, Days Like These, Diskust, Fangz, Flaming Wrekage, Flangipanis, From Crisis To Collapse, Hammers, Harlott, JJ Speedball, Loser, Lune, Massic, Mountain Wizard Death Cult, Observist, She Cries Wolf, Smoking Martha, Sofia Isella, Something Something Explosion, The Ascended, The Last Martyr, To The Grave, We Set Signals, Wildheart, Xenobiotic

When & Where: Saturday 2nd April – Mansfield Tavern, Brisbane QLD

Tickets

Homegrown at Bayside Arts Factory

Who: Bliss N Eso, Drapht, Horrorshow, Olive Amun + more TBA

When & Where: Saturday 15th January – Secret Bayside Location, Bayside VIC

Tickets

Land of Plenty

Who: Ball Park Music, G Flip, Drapht, Bodyjar, Birdz, Teenage Joans, Baiyiya Garra presented by Still Here, Vince The Kid, Matilda Pearl, Pick of the Crop + more TBA

When & Where: Saturday 9th April – Showgrounds, Shepparton VIC

Tickets

Liquid Kandy

Who: The Veronicas, ShockOne, The Presets, Sneaky Sound System, Masked Wolf, Teddy Cream, Stace Cadet, Havana Brown, Bombs Away, Enschway, Joel Fletcher, Dirty South, Jacknife, Kota Banks, JK-47, Skeler, Mashd n Kutcher, LO’99, Bread Gang, Brooklyn, SCNDL, Twerl, WA-FU, Slice N Dice, Sofia Isella, Stafford Brothers, Tina Says, Will Sparks, YNG MARTYR.

When & Where: Sunday 6th March – Claremont Showgrounds, Perth WA

Tickets

Loch Hart Music Festival

Who: Bad//Dreems, Dorsal Fins, Go Dog Go, Holly Hebe, KYE, Libby Steel, Meraki Minds, Milo Eastwood (DJ), Stevie Jean, Sunnyside, Telenova, The Spaghetti Stains, Washed Up Wizards

When & Where: Friday 14th til Sunday 16th January – Great Ocean Road, Princetown VIC

Tickets

Lost & Found Festival

Who: ChillinIT, Will Sparks, Youngn Lipz, Havana Brown, HP Boyz, Mashd N Kutcher & more

When & Where: Saturday 19th March – Townsville Turf Club, Townsville QLD

Tickets

Lunar Electric

Who: Carnage, Pendulum, W&W, ChillinIT, Darude, Enschway, Havana Brown, Hooligan Hefs, Illy, Kerser, Luude, Sunset Bros, Dimatik, The Veronicas, Tigerlily, William Singe, Youngn Lipz, Badrapper, Day1, Godlands, Nick Skitz, Sydney Yungins, Toneshifterz, Troy Candy, Highup, Restricted, Tazi, Press Play, Jesse Bloch, Bread Gang, Kobie Dee, Mob92, Reyanna Maria, TKT, Yung Gwopp, Chockablock, DJ Sami, Jesse James, Sammy Boyle

When & Where: Saturday 23rd April – Sydney NSW

Saturday 16th April – Melbourne VIC

Saturday 26th March – Gold Coast QLD

Saturday 2nd April – Adelaide SA

Tickets

Mornington Country Music Festival

Who: The Wolfe Brothers, Richard Clapton, Casey Barnes, Travis Collins, Amber Lawrence, Jayne Denham, Gareth Leach & Micheala Jenke, Ella and Sienna

When & Where: Saturday 19th March – The Briars, Mount Martha VIC

Tickets

Music in the Vines

Who: Pierce Brothers, Bones and Jones, Little Georgia, That Gold Street Sound, Jade Alice, Trish + Isaac, Kinnon + more TBA

When & Where: Saturday 5th February – Suffoir Winery Brewery and Distillery, Macarthur VIC

Tickets

Music Is Life Festival

Who: Bliss N Eso, Kerser, Rose Tattoo, Choirboys, Adam Brand, Travis Collins, Dragon, Shannon Noll, Samantha Jade, Chris Sebastian, Christie Lamb, Missy Lancaster, Selfish Sons, Teddy Cream, Late for Woodstock, Caitlyn Shadbolt, Anna Farquhar, Mothwing, Aspy Jones, BB Factory, Human Dinosaur Machine, Olivia Ruth, Pink V’s Gaga, Adam Ludewig, Andy Martin, Hurricane Fall, DJ Brooklyn, Charlie McFarlane, Katie Jayne Band, Vixens of Fall, Hinterland, Luke Dickens, Southbound, Hayley Jensen + more TBA

When & Where: Friday 8th til Monday 11th April – Gladstone Showgrounds, Gladstone QLD

Tickets

NinchFest

Who: Bad//Dreems, Cable Ties, The Meanies, The Living Eyes, Clamm, Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys, The Seven Ups, Stiff Richards, Tek Tek Ensemble, C.O.F.F.I.N, Dr. Sure’s Unusual Practice, Don’t Thank Me, Spank Me, Izy, Mutual Colour, Rennie & The Shitchair, The Shaky Knees Band, Watty Thompson, Fresh Verse, Millar Jukes & The Muscle, Doe St, Runnin’ Hot, Tabloid TV Darlings, Ninch DJs

When & Where: Friday 4th & Saturday 5th March – St. Andrews Beach Rec Club, Mornington Peninsula VIC

Ocean Sounds

Who: The Teskey Brothers, Pierce Brothers, Kee’Ahn, Cool Out Sun, Steph Strings

When & Where: Saturday 8th January – Churchill Island VIC

Tickets

Out of the Woods

Who: Angus & Julia Stone, Ball Park Music, Grinspoon, Hermitude, Hot Dub Time Machine, The Jungle Giants, Thundamentals, Baker Boy, The Bamboos, Children Collide, The Dreggs, Dr Packer, Faker, Graace, Haiku Hands, Harvey Sutherland, Holy Holy, Jack River, Miiesha, Odette, Young Franco, Adrian Dzvuke, Alter Boy, Banjo Lucia, Clews, Death By Denim, Grace Sanders, Grievous Bodily Calm, Homopolitan, Jamal, Livvy Pate, Lucky Pete, Madam3mpress, Maya Ixchell, Old Mervs, Queen P, The Rions, Ruff Jams, DJ Sara T, Sofia Isella, Sofia Watt, South Summit, Tomas Ford, Undercover Pizza Agents, Vetta Borne

When & Where: Saturday April 23rd & Sunday April 24th – Barnard Park, Busselton WA

Tickets

Pitch Music & Arts Festival

Who: 30/70 (live), Anastasia Kristensen, Ben Böhmer (live), C.FRIM, Cassettes For Kids, CC:Disco!, Cinthie, Claire Morgan, COLLAR (live), Crescendoll, Cromby, dameeeela, Denis Sulta, DJ Holographic, DJ JNETT, dj pgz, DJ Seinfeld – MIRRORS (LIVE), Elli Acula, Eris Drew b2b Octo Octa, Fantastic Man, FJAAK, Floating Points (DJ), Fred P, HAAi, INNER CITY (LIVE), jamesjamesjames, Jayda G, Jennifer Loveless, Job Jobse, Jordan Brando, Juno Mamba (LIVE), Kee’ahn (LIVE), Laura King, LCY, LOODS, Maceo Plex, Made In Paris, Matrixxman, Mella Dee, Memphis LK (LIVE), Moopie, Omrann & Ali (LIVE), PARTIBOI69, Peach, Pink Matter (LIVE), Sally C, SHERELLE, Skin On Skin, Sleep D, The Illustrious Blacks, Tornado Wallace, Tred, Wax’o Paradiso, X CLUB

When & Where: Friday 11th til Tuesday 15th March – The Grampian Plains, Moyston VIC

Tickets

Play on the Plains

Who: Amy Shark, Spacey Jane, Skegss, Northeast Party House, Beddy Rays, Graace, The Rions, Destrends

When & Where: Saturday 12th March – Deniliquin Festival Site, Deniliquin NSW

Tickets

Red Hot Summer Tour (rescheduled dates)

Who: Jimmy Barnes, Hoodoo Gurus, Jon Stevens, Diesel, Vika & Linda, Chris Cheney

When & Where: Saturday 15th January – Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC

Sunday 16th January – Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC

Saturday 22nd January – Roche Estate, Hunter Valley NSW

Sunday 23rd January – Mount Penang Parkland, Kariong NSW

Saturday 29th January – Bendigo Racecourse, Bendigo VIC

Saturday 5th February – Westport Park, Port Macquarie NSW

Saturday 12th February – Berry Showground, Berry NSW

Sunday 27th February – Stage 88, Canberra ACT

Tickets

Red Hot Summer Tour – Unfinished Business

Who: Hunters & Collectors, James Reyne, The Living End, The Angels, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi, Boom Crash Opera

When & Where: Sunday 20th February – Cockatoo Island, Sydney Harbour NSW

Saturday 26th February – Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC

Sunday 27th February – Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC

Saturday 5th March – Kiama Showgrounds, Kiama NSW

Saturday 12th March – Seppeltsfield, Barossa Valley SA

Sunday 13th March – Kent Reserve, Victor Harbour SA

Saturday 19th March – North Gardens, Ballarat VIC

Sunday 20th March – Country Club, Launceston TAS

Saturday 26th March – Gateway Lagoons, Wodonga VIC

Saturday 2nd April – Sandalford Wines, Caversham WA

Saturday 9th April – Mannum Golf Club, Mannum SA

Sunday 10th April – Bella Vista Farm, Baulkham Hills NSW

Saturday 23rd April – Broadwater Parklands, Gold Coast QLD

Saturday 30th April – Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island QLD

Sunday 1st May – District Sports Club, Noosa QLD

Saturday 14th May – Cairns Showgrounds, Cairns QLD

Tickets

Red Hot Summer Tour

Who: Icehouse, James Reyne, The Angels, Baby Animals, Vanessa Amorosi, Christine Anu, Kasey Chambers, Busby Marou, True Vibenation

* Lineup varies each location

When & Where: Saturday 19th February 2022 – Cockatoo Island, Sydney Harbour NSW

Saturday 7th May – Queens Park, Toowoomba QLD

Sunday 8th May – Harrigans Drift Inn, Jacobs Well

Tickets

Riverboats Music Festival

Who: Boy & Bear, Weddings Parties Anything, Baker Boy, Vika & Linda, Sarah Blasko, Melbourne Ska Orchestra, Shane Nicholson, Liz Stringer, William Crighton, Custard, Kutcha Edwards, Fulton Street, Freya Josephine Hollick, Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys, Babitha, M.C. Brian Nankervis

When & Where: Friday 18th til Sunday 20th February – Echuca-Moama VIC

Tickets

Savannah in the Round

Who: Brad Paisley (US), Adam Brand, Jon Stevens, The Waifs, Vanessa Amorosi, Shannon Noll, Tex Perkins, Ross Wilson, Black Sorrows, Richard Clapton, McAlister Kemp, The Badloves, Eurogliders, Rachael Fahim, Pierce Brothers, James Blundell, King Stingray, James Johnston, Darlinghurst, Southbound, Jetty Road, Christie Lamb, Kirsty Lee Ackers, Chris Staff, The Buckleys, Blake O’Connor, Abbie Ferris, Raechel Whitchurch, Missy Lancaster, Jeremy Fletcher, Route33, Felicity Kircher, Chelsea Berman, Jake Davey

When & Where: 30th September til 2nd October – Mareeba Rodeo Arena, Cairns Hinterland QLD

Tickets

Seaside Festival

Who: What So Not, Allday, Running Touch, Set Mo, Nyxen, Golding, Danny James, Kondo, Will Hearn, hosted by Tenzin

When & Where: Saturday 29th January – Yeppoon, QLD

Tickets

Share The Spirit Festival

Who: Christine Anu, Dan Sultan, Kutcha Edwards, Philly, Bumpy, Bricky B, Miss Hood, Soju Gang

When & Where: Wednesday 26th January – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC

Tickets

SoundsBoutRight

Who: What So Not, Boy & Bear, Hooligan Hefs, Riton & more TBA

When & Where: Saturday 30th April – Cairns Showgrounds, Cairns QLD

Tickets

Sounds of Rock

Who: James Reyne, Daryl Braithwaite, Black Sorrows, Dragon, Russell Morris, Wendy Matthews & Grace Knight, Boom Crash Opera, The Badloves

When & Where: Saturday 21st Mat – Townsville Turf Club, Townsville QLD

Tickets

Splendour in the Grass

Who: Gorillaz, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, DMA’S, Kacey Musgraves, Dillon Francis, Yungblud, Ruel, Jungle, The Strokes, Glass Animals, Violent Soho, Tim Minchin, Jack Harlow, The Jungle Giants, Tyler, The Creator, Liam Gallagher, Duke Dumont (Live), Mura Masa, Amyl & The Sniffers, Aitch, Orville Peck, Cub Sport, Soffi Tukker, Baker Boy, Hooligan Hefs, Confidence Man, Maxo Kream, Oliver Tree, Tom Misch, Ruby Fields, JPEGMAFIA, Methyl Ethel, Stella Donnelly, G Flip, Grinspoon, Parquet Courts, Tierra Whack, Julia Stone, Genesis Owusu, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Miiesha, Sly Withers, Starcrawler, Fazerdaze, George Alice, 1300, The Chats, Biig Piig, ChillinIT, Triple One, Pup, Tai Verdes, Hinds, Alice Ivy, Budjerah, Adrian Eagle, The Lazy Eyes, Surfaces, Holly Humberstone, Alex The Astronaut, Northeast Party House, Mo’Ju, The Snuts, Sycco, Dayglow, JK-47, King Stingray, Mickey Kojak, Bad//Dreems, Shannon & The Clams, Babe Rainbow, Tom Cardy, Jeff The Brotherhood, The Soul Movers, Mylee Grace, Andy Golledge, Charlie Collins, Still Woozy, Joy Crookes, Wet Leg, Mako Road, renforshort, MAY-A, flowerkid, The Buoys, triple j Unearthed winners + more TBA

When & Where: Friday 22nd til Sunday 24th July – North Byron Parklands, NSW

Tickets

Spring Loaded Festival

Who: Grinspoon, You Am I, Regurgitator, Jebediah, Frenzal Rhomb, Magic Dirt, Tumbleweed, Custard, Screamfeeder, The Meanies, The Fauves, Caligula, with M.C. Lindsay McDougall

* Lineup varies each location

When & Where: Saturday 12th February – Hastings Foreshaw Reserve, Mornington Peninsula VIC

Saturday 12th March – Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane QLD

Saturday 14th May – Red Hill Auditorium, Perth WA

Saturday 16th July – Darwin Amphitheatre, Darwin, NT

Saturday 13th August – Adelaide, SA

Saturday 15th October – Gosford NSW

Saturday 22nd October – Wollongong NSW

Tickets

The Squeeze Festival

Who: Lime Cordiale, Thelma Plum, Client Liaison, The Vanns, Beddy Rays, Teenage Dads & Merci Mercy

When & Where: Saturday 2nd April – Hall Park, Mandurah WA

Saturday 9th April – Sturt Reserve, Murray Bridge SA

Sunday 10th April – A Day On The Green, Barossa Valley SA

Saturday 16th April – A Day On The Green, Geelong VIC

Saturday 23rd April – Conolly Park, Wagga Wagga NSW

Sunday 24th April – A Day On The Green, Orange NSW

Saturday 30th April – Bella Vista Farm, The Hills Shire NSW

Sunday 1st May – Park Beach Reserve, Coffs Harbour NSW

Saturday 7th May – Sandstone Point Hotel, Moreton Bay QLD

Sunday 8th May – Kingston Butter Factory, Logan QLD

Saturday 14th May – Riverway Stadium, Townsville QLD

Sunday 15th May – Cairns Showground, Cairns QLD

Tickets

Summer Camp Festival

Who: Years & Years (UK), Big Freedia (USA), The Veronicas, Cub Sport, Ladyhawke, Confidence Man, JessB (NZ), Kinder, Sycco, The Merindas, Halfqueen (DJ), Jawbreakers, Yo Mafia + more TBA

When & Where: Saturday 26th February – Darwin Showgrounds, Darwin NT

Sunday 27th February – Centennial Park, Sydney NSW

Sunday 6th March – Reunion Park, Melbourne VIC

Monday 7th March – The Ice Cream Factory, Perth, WA

Tickets

SummerSalt

Who: Missy Higgins, John Butler, Xavier Rudd, Birds of Tokyo, Pete Murray, The Waifs, The Dreggs, Tulliah

* Lineup varies each location

When & Where: Saturday 29th January – Roche Estate, Hunter Valley NSW

Sunday 30th January – Stuart Park, Wollongong NSW

Saturday 5th February – Royal Botanic Gardens, Hobart TAS

Sunday 6th February – Royal Botanic Gardens, Hobart TAS

Saturday 19th February – Park Beach Reserve, Coffs Harbour NSW

Sunday 20th February – Queen Elizabeth Park, Coolangatta QLD

Saturday 26th February – Stage 88, Canberra ACT

Sunday 27th February – North Gardens, Ballarat VIC

Sunday 6th March – Esplanade Park, Fremantle WA

Sunday 13th March – Don Lucas Reserve, Cronulla NSW

Sunday 20th March – Glenelg Beach, Glenelg SA

Saturday 26th March – Nowingi Place, Mildura VIC

Sunday 27th March – M.O. Moran Reserve, St Kilda VIC

Tickets

Sunset Sounds

Who: Xavier Rudd, Pete Murray, Kasey Chambers, Josh Pyke, Ben Lee, The Beautiful Girls, Kyle Lionhart, Charlie Collins, The Whitlams, Busby Marou, Amber Rose

* Lineup varies each location

When & Where: Saturday 9th April – Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC

Saturday 23rd April – Roche Estate, Hunter Valley NSW

Tickets

Sunset Sounds Festival

Who: Daryl Braithwaite, Kate Ceberano, Russel Morris, The Black Sorrows, Richard Clapton, Ross Wilson, Dragon, Shannon Noll, Wendy Matthews, Bachelor Girl, The Radiators, Wendy Matthews, Mi-Sex, The Chantoozies, Matt Finish, Ian Moss

* Lineup varies each location

When & Where: Saturday 19th March – Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC

Saturday 26th March – Craigmoor Wines, Mudgee NSW

Saturday 9th April – Entertainment Grounds, Gosford NSW

Saturday 5th November – Murrumbidgee Turf Club, Wagga Wagga NSW

Tickets

This Is Just A Tribute

Who: Australian Rock Collective Play The Beatles, Killer Queen, The U2 Show Achtung Baby, Live Baby Live – INXS, Running in the Shadows of Fleetwood Mac, FABBA, Noasis, Jeff Duff and the Bowie Unzipped Band, The Crowdies, The Australian Pearl Jam Show

When & Where: Saturday 16th & Sunday 17th April – Lake Jindabyne, Snowy Mountains NSW

Tickets

This That Festival

Who: Badrapper vs Luude, Budjerah, Client Liaison, Confidence Man, Crooked Colours, Dune Rats, Enschway, Haiku Hands, Hayden James, Illy, Jack River, Kobie Dee, Kota Banks, Mallrat, Meg Mac, Pacific Avenue, Polish Club, San Cisco, Spacey Jane, Sycco, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, The Chats, The Presets, The Rubens, Waax, Wafia, What So Not, Yng Martyr + more TBA

* Lineup varies each location

When & Where: Saturday February 26th – Wickham Park, Newcastle NSW

Saturday 5th March – Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island QLD

Tickets

Torchfest

Who: Bec Sandridge, AYA YVES, Amy Vee, AZURE, BVT, Imogen Clark, LamBros., Laura Hyde, Little Green, RISSA, Sarah Wolfe, SAYAH, Seb Szabo, Tiarnie, Daniel Tonik, Edgar Boulevarde, Forward Fox, Loosie Grind, Loyalty, Oscar Jamo, Sputnik Sweetheart, Chins, LIV LI, Lucy Sugerman, The Shang, The SunBears, Tiarnie, WILSN, Jess Locke, Alexander Biggs, Benjamin, Trillado, Jade Alice, The Mamas, Nussy, R.em.edy, RARIA, Ruby Mae, Sir Jude, Velvet Bloom, Wolfjay, Tori Forsyth, Karl S. Williams, Aspy Jones, Beks, Eimhin Healy, Jess Irvine, Jordan, Merrick, Nicole McKinney, Nine Year Sister

*Lineup Varies each location

When & Where: Saturday 19th February – Max Watts, Sydney NSW

Saturday 5th March – UC Hub, Canberra ACT

Saturday 26th March – Max Watts, Melbourne VIC

Sunday 10th April – The Triffid, Brisbane QLD

Tickets

Ultra Australia

Who: Afrojack, Alesso, Oliver Heldens, Steve Aoki, Deborah De Luca, Andrew Rayel, Coone, Frank Walker, Sam Feldt, Will Sparks, + more TBA

When & Where: Saturday March 5th – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC

Tickets

Uncaged Festival

Who: Wolfmother, Magic Dirt, Kingswood, The Getaway Plan, The Superjesus, Tumbleweed, Bodyjar, End Of Fashion, The Hard Ons, The Meanies, Twelve Foot Ninja, Ocean Sleeper, Banks Arcade, The Dead Love, Lagerstein, Caligula’s Horse, Alt., El Colosso, Circles, The Black Cardinals, Future Static, Psycroptic, These Four Walls, Dregg, Molly & The Krells, The Last Martyr, Frankies World Famous House Band Plays Sabbath, The Omnific, Dead City Ruins

* Lineup varies each location

When & Where: Saturday 22nd January – Showgrounds, Brisbane QLD

Saturday 29th January – Coburg Velodrome, Melbourne VIC

Saturday 12th February – Showgrounds, Sydney NSW

Tickets

Under the Southern Stars

Who: Cheap Trick, Bush, Stone Temple Pilots, Rose Tattoo, Electric Mary

When & Where: Friday 11th March – Maitland Showground, Newcastle NSW

Saturday 12th March – Hastings Foreshaw Reserve, Mornington Peninsula VIC

Sunday 13th March – JC Lowe Oval, Yarrawonga VIC

Wednesday 16th March – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne VIC

Friday 18th til Sunday 20th March – Bonython Park, Adelaide SA

Tuesday 22nd March – WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong NSW

Wednesday 23rd March – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Friday 25th March – Kings Beach Ampitheatre, Sunshine Coast QLD

Saturday 26th March – Southport Sharks, Gold Coast QLD

Sunday 27th March – Riverstage, Brisbane QLD

Tickets

Unify Festival

Who: The Amity Affliction, Violent Soho, Alpha Wolf, Banks Arcade, Bugs, Bloom, Dream On Dreamer, Gravemind, The Last Martyr, Ocean Grove, Plini, Pridelands, RedHook, Short Stack, Starve, Stepson, Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers, Teenage Joans, Thornhill, To Octavia, WAAX, Wildheart, Yours Truly, ALT., Dregg, Drown This City, Grenade Jumper, Stories, Rumours, Slowly Slowly, Starve, The Last Martyr

When & Where: Thursday 20th til Sunday 23rd January – Tawin Meadows, Gippsland VIC

Tickets

Wallapalooza Festival

Who: Grinspoon, The Butterfly Effect, Dead Letter Circus, 28 Days, Bodyjar, Def FX, Seawitch, Smoking Martha, Rhino, These Four Walls, Mass Sky Raid, The Wrath, The Molotov, Massic, Awake In Time, Eat City, Valhalla Lights, Among The Ruined, Goatzilla

When & Where: Saturday 26th February – Mudgeeraba Showgrounds, Mudgeeraba QLD

Tickets

Wildflower Festival

Who: Missy Higgins, Kate Miller-Heidke, Kasey Chambers, Sarah Blasko, Deborah Conway, Thornbird, Alice Skye

* Lineup varies each location

When & Where: Saturday 12th March – Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC

Saturday 19th March – Riverstage, Brisbane QLD

Saturday 2nd April – Roche Estate, Hunter Valley NSW

Saturday 29th October – Craigmoor Winery, Mudgee NSW

Tickets

Wine Machine

Who: PNAU, Benee, Thundamentals, Babe Rainbow, Art vs Science, Harvey Sutherland, Mell Hall, Poof Doof Drag Jamboree

When & Where: Saturday 19th March – Commonwealth Park, Canberra ACT

Saturday 2nd April – Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC

Saturday 9th April – Roche Estate, Hunter Valley NSW

Tickets

Womadelaide

Who: Baker Boy, Balkan Ethno Orchestra, Barkaa, Courtney Barnett, The Crooked Fiddle Band, Dancenorth – ‘NOISE’, Eishan Ensemble, El Gran Mono, Electric Fields, Emma Donovan & The Putbacks, Goanna, Grace Barbé, Haiku Hands, High Ace, Inner City, King Stingray, Kutcha Edwards, L-Fresh The Lion, Martinez Akustica, Melbourne Ska Orchestra, Motez (live), The New Monos, Parvyn, Paul Kelly, Reb Fountain, Danse Carpe Diem/Emmanuel Jouthe, Maï(g)wenn et lesOrteils & Restless Dance Theatre – ‘Écoute Pour Voir (Listen to See)’, The Shaolin Afronauts, Sorong Samarai, Valanga Khoza, YID!

When & Where: Friday 11th March til Monday 14th March – Botanic Park, Adelaide SA

Tickets

Yours & Owls

Who: Hilltop Hoods, Flight Facilities, Peking Duk, Violent Soho, The Jungle Giants, Bliss N Eso, Benee, Faker, Harvey Sutherland, Jack River, Lastlings, Late Nite Tuff Guy, LDRU, Luca Brasi, Hiatus Kaiyote, Ruby Fields, San Cisco, Arno Faraji, Barkaa, Big Twisty & The Funk Nasty, Budjerah, The Buoys, Fergus James, Floodlights, Hope D, Jen Cloher, Karate Boogaloo, King Stingray, The Meanies, Miiesha, Ninajirachi, Nyxen, Private Function, Surprise Chef, Sycco, The Terrys, Vlossom, Alter Boy, Babitha, Bakers Eddy, Boomchild, Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys, Clamm, Clypso, C.O.F.F.I.N, Death By Denim, Good Lekker, Nooky, Rest For The Wicked, The Rions, Shady Nasty, Sophiya, To Octavia, 1300, Amends, Bored Shorts, Charbel, Chimers, Chloe Dadd, Classic, Club Camel, Drift, Hellcat Speedracer, Imaginary People, Kitten Heel, Lizzie Jack And The Bean Stalks, Miners, The Morning Mood, Nosedive, Nothing Rhymes With David, Placement, Private Wives, Proposal, Radicals, Satin Cali, Sesame Girl, Solo Career, Stephen Bourke, Topnovil, Jennifer Loveless, Toni Yotzi, Ayebatonye, DJ Plead, Barney In The Tunnel, Foura, Body Promise, Cove Sound System, Beachcombers, Randy Knuckles, Wilder & Pryor

When & Where: Saturday 2nd & Sunday 3rd April – Stuart Park, Wollongong NSW

Tickets