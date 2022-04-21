Some of the best recent triple j Like a Version performances will be released as 7″ singles to celebrate Record Store Day 2022.

This year’s Record Store Day falls on Saturday, April 22nd. The radio station is doing its bit for the annual event by releasing six of 2021’s most memorable Like a Version’s on vinyl.

On Saturday fans will have a difficult time choosing between the 7″ singles. There’s Genesis Owusu’s explosive take on the Sex Pistols punk classic ‘Anarchy in the UK’ or Middle Kids’ alternative rock spin on Olivia Rodrigo’s ubiquitous pop anthem ‘Drivers License’.

There’s Amy Shark’s version of Fall Out Boy’s ‘Sugar, We’re Going Down’ or rap group Triple One’s change-up of Cyndi Lauper’s ‘Time After Time’.

Check out ‘Anarchy in the UK’ (Sex Pistols cover) by Genesis Owusu:

Check out ‘Sugar, We’re Going Down’ (Fall Out Boy cover) by Amy Shark:

Check out ‘Comfortably Numb’ (Pink Floyd cover) by Ocean Alley:

The other two options are Ocean Alley’s groovy reworking of not one, not two, but three Pink Floyd songs (‘Breathe’, ‘Comfortably Numb’, and ‘Money’) or The Wiggles’ legendary remix of the Tame Impala classic ‘Elephant’.

The b-side of each 7″ single will contain the original song that the artists covered during their Like a Version set. For The Wiggles’ vinyl, that means a rendition of ‘We’re All Fruit Salad’, featuring two of the group’s original members in Murray Cook and Jeff Fatt.

You can check out some of the Like a Version covers above and the original performances below. Head to the official Record Store Day Australia website to find out which local stores you can pick up the Like a Version 7″ singles this weekend.

Check out ‘We’re All Fruit Salad’ by The Wiggles:

Check out ‘Loverose’ by Triple One:

Check out ‘Stacking Chairs’ by Middle Kids: