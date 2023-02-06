Tonight marked 2023’s night of night for music, with the gongs being handed out at the Grammys. Among the nominees were four Australians and New Zealanders; RÜFÜS DU SOL, Linda May Han Oh, For King + Country and Kiwi producer Baynk.

RÜFÜS DU SOL was up against Beyoncé, Bonobo, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha, Kaytranda featuring H.E.R.; Odesza, and Diplo and Miguel for Best Dance/Electronic Recording. The band also received a Best Dance/Electronic Album nomination for their latest album Surrender. Beyoncé won both categories with ‘Break My Soul’ and Renaissance.

Linda May Han Oh was nominated in the Best Jazz Instrumental Album category for New Standards, Vol. 1 which she wrote with Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens. In the same category, Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade. Peter Erskine Trio, Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding were nominated. New Standards Vol.1 was triumphant, taking out the first win for Australia.

For King & Country was nominated for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for their track ‘For God Is With Us’ (featuring Hillary Scott), amongst fellow nominees ‘God Really Loves Us’ (Radio Version) by Crowder (featuring Dante Bowe), DOE’s ‘So Good’, Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin’s ‘Fear Is Not My Future’ Chris Tomlin’s ‘Holy Forever’, and Phil Wickham’s ‘Hymn Of Heaven (Radio Version)’. Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin won the gong in this category.

London-based Kiwi electronic and dance music producer, Baynk, was nominated for his work on his debut album, Adolescence, in the Best Engineered Album, Non–Classical genre. He lost out to big winner Harry Styles‘ Harry’s House. The artist just completed a North American tour with English DJ Catching Flies and Sydney electronic music duo Cosmo‘s Midnight.

Away from Australia, it was a record-breaking night for Beyoncé.