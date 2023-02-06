Beyoncé has broken the record for the most Grammy wins of all time.

Having won five awards at this weekend’s ceremony, the pop superstar now has 32 Grammys in total (as per Variety). It was her win for Best Dance/Electronic Album for Renaissance that gave her the record, after her triumph for Best R&B Song for ‘Cuff It’ tied the record at 31.

Three of Beyoncé’s awards were given out during the non-televised part of the ceremony. Beyoncé’s other wins were for Best Song Written for Visual Media for ‘Be Alive’, taken from the 2021 film King Richard, Best Dance/Electronic Recording for ‘Break My Soul’, and Best Traditional R&B Performance for ‘Plastic Off the Sofa’, with the latter two tracks both coming from Renaissance.

“I’m trying not to be too emotional and I’m trying to just receive this night,” the singer said in her acceptance speech. “I want to thank God for protecting me… I’d like to thank my uncle Johnny, who’s not here, but he’s here in spirit.”

Beyoncé also thanked her family – her parents, husband, Jay-Z, and three children – before adding, “I’d like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing this genre.

Beyoncé was still in with a chance of winning in the Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best Dance Album categories on the night, but lost out to the likes of Harry Styles and Lizzo.

Prior to this year’s Grammys, the record for most wins, 31, was held by the acclaimed classic music artist Georg Solti, a landmark record set all the way back in 1997. Solti would die that same year.

Trailing Beyoncé are artists such as her husband, Jay-Z, who has won 24 Grammys (tied with Kanye West). The pair are actually tied for most Grammy nominations of all-time with a massive 88. Beyoncé also led the 2023 nominations with nine nods.