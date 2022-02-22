Although NFT’s have been around since 2014, they really broke into the mainstream last year. Since then, the term NFT has been popping up everywhere, from original art pieces to homemade GIFs.

Now, hardcore band Avenged Sevenfold has revealed that they are considering using non-fungible-tokens as a form of VIP concert tickets. In an interview with Bankless, the band’s frontman M. Shadows went into detail about how they would like to use the digital assets.

“I think there’s a bunch of different ways to attack it. There’s communities based on your fan base and personal relationship with them. There’s your relationship with the record label, there’s your relationship with how the music gets to the fan base, and all the intermediates that [music] has to go through,” M. Shadows said.

The musician spoke about how he believes that traditional tickets will fall to the wayside, and how they can be updated through the use of NFT’s.

“I feel that the old fan club is a broken model – pay 900 bucks to meet the band shake their hand, and you’re on your way. And you hire a company to do that, or they build out like a museum in your backstage and you do a little VIP and [ticket holders] get drinks.

“The vision I have is like a Discord [group chat] with everybody in there, and the bots that are creating these fun games – a Metaverse where people can join and hang out and ideate and start their own bands. And then these things would kind of leak over into the real world, which would be tickets, and giveaways, and POAPs for ticket stubs, and the VIPs can be run through this NFT ecosystem,” he explained.

During the interview, M. Shadows touched on how fans could receive ‘ticket’ like coupons that they can use as collectibles in the future.

“If you can prove that you have an NFT and you go to the show, then we’re going to airdrop you a GIF from that night, right? So it’s gonna be like a live version of that show, that particular show that you watched, and it’s going to be a collectible. And then we’re also going to add a token to it so that you can actually redeem multiples that will give you prizes on the website.

“So maybe if you get 120 of these things, they could be collectible covers, they could be how many shows you went to, they could be pop wonder collectibles, they could be whatever it is, right. But these tokens are going to be like, almost like a gamified way to get more things – almost like going to Dave and Busters and getting a bunch of tickets. Like, ‘I’m gonna go and play anyway, so it’s cool I have these tickets, ’cause now I’m getting a prize before I leave’.”

