Content warning: this article about Avicii discusses suicide. If you or anyone you know needs help, please call Lifeline: 13 11 14.

Google has paid tribute to the late Swedish DJ Avicii with a new Google Doodle.

Avicii, real name Tim Bergling, died by suicide at the age of 28 in April 2018. In honor of this year’s National Suicide Prevention Week, and to coincide with what would have been the late musician’s 32nd birthday, Google has unveiled a new illustration to help raise awareness for suicide prevention.

The image, created by artists Alyssa Winans, Olivia When, and Sophie Diao, is soundtracked by Avicii’s song ‘Wake Me Up.’

“The truth is Tim struggled a great deal during the touring part of his adulthood, and I wanted to find a way to both touch on the realities of that experience, while still celebrating and honoring his life in a way that fit the lyrics and tone of the track,” Winans said.

“I ultimately decided to spend the majority of the video on the aspects of his life he loved, with a few symbolic moments to allude to some of the more emotionally challenging experiences.”

The artwork features graphic illustrations of a young boy strumming a guitar as a child, experimenting with making beats as a preteen, and DJing a party as a teenager. The Google Doodle culminates with a scene of Avicii traveling the world, performing live for swathes of people. Watch it below.

“I will never forget when Tim played in a park called Strömparterren in Stockholm in the early days of his career,” Avicii’s father, Klas Bergling, said of the Google Doodle. “He’d told me explicitly to not come — maybe because it wasn’t very cool to have your father around at that age — but I went anyway and hid behind a tree.

“It was a great evening and I remember feeling surprised, amazed, and very proud. When I came to find him backstage afterward, he was so glad I came.”

Bergling continued, “The Doodle is fantastic, my family and I feel honored and Tim would have been very proud and love it.

“It is a friendly and warm story of a young man fulfilling his dream to be a DJ and at the same time telling us that our journey in life is not always easy despite fame and fortune.”

Following his passing, the Bergling family launched a mental health and suicide prevention foundation, The Tim Bergling Foundation. The foundation aims to “honor his memory and continue to act in his spirit” by supporting others when they are most in need of help.

There are several immediately contactable hotlines that you can call if you or anyone you know needs help: