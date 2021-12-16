Avril Lavigne has revealed more details about her seventh album due to be released “at the top” of 2022, saying that it was inspired by Green Day and that it is a “love letter to women”.

After jumping onto the scene nearly two decades ago with her debut album Let Go, our pop-punk princess is going back to her roots.

Lavigne says this of her (currently untitled) new album: “This time I just wanted to have fun and rock out. It just felt like it was time to make this type of album.”

Not having a record label involved, instead working with long-time collaborator Travis Barker, Avril Lavigne relishes in the feeling of freedom from having to adapt to put forward music that the radio wants and what will sell. “It’s fast. It’s fun. It’s just pure rock & roll from front to back.”

“A lot of these songs are about having the strength to walk away if someone doesn’t see [that you love who you are]. I wanted to make sure I wrote music that people could relate to. It’s about valuing yourself and knowing you’re enough. It’s really a love letter to women.”

Lavigne talks about collaborating with WILLOW, Machine Gun Kelly, blackbear, and others yet to be announced. “There are a few other features, some iconic musicians that have been around for like 20 years ago or more, and then some more newer, more recent musicians. Having all these features on the record has been really fun.”

Avril Lavigne has said she’s going back to her roots in this album, drawing inspiration from Blink-182, Green Day and NOFX.

Check out Avril Lavigne in the first single for her new album, ‘Bite Me’, here: