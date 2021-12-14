For its 20th (that’s right, ‘Sk8er Boi’ has been around for 20 years…) anniversary, Avril Lavigne has revealed that she wants to turn the hit song into a film.

With pop-punk seeing a revival in the last few years, Lavigne has been making an ultimate comeback. Earlier this year saw her collaborating with Willow on her pop-punk album Lately, I feel everything. She also went viral in a TikTok featuring her popular song starring Tony Hawk as the titular Sk8er Boi.

On IHeartRadio’s She Is The Voice podcast, Lavigne was interviewedf about her coming of age as a teen rockstar in the early 2000s and her new collaboration with Blink 182’s Travis Barker. She was then asked about her thoughts on the single that arguably rose her to stardom, ‘Sk8er Boi’.

Avril Lavigne tells host of the podcast Lisa Worden about the stuggles of getting the single produced in the first place. “That was not easy at the time,” she recounts. “It was like pulling teeth. Half of it was because I was this little girl in the studio talking to these big producers for the first time.”

In the podcast, she also talked about how this type of music wasn’t even around, discussing that the fact that it was so different and innovative could’ve ultimately been what make it work to well and why it became so popular.

When the topic of the single’s 20th anniversary was brought up, Lavigne simply said: “It keeps getting brought back up and people always reference it to me, and I’m actually going to turn this song into a film and take it to the next level.”

Unfortunately, we don’t know when we could be expecting the film, but on the bright side, at least we know what the plot’s going to be.

“The skater boy is in love with the preppy girl and she’s too cool for him, but then five years from now she’s feeding the baby and she’s all alone and wishes she would have followed her heart and not tried to live up to society’s expectations,” Lavigne recapped on the podcast, as if any of us forgot what the wong was about.

If you might recall, in 2003 it was reported that Paramount Pictures hired ER writer David Zabel to adapt ‘Sk8er Boi’ into a movie, but that never came to pass.

Manifesting better luck for our favourite pop-punk princess adapting this killer song into a movie in 2022.

In case you forgot, check out ‘Sk8er Boi’ here: