American rapper Azealia Banks has thrown shade at Australians more than a few times, and she kicked off her latest rant over the weekend, taking aim at the music industry and calling out Australian culture.

Last year, she claimed Australia was stuck in a “vacuum of off-brand British culture” and described Tame Impala as “cheesy.” This came right after she canceled shows in Brisbane and Melbourne, saying, “This place makes me utterly miserable” and slammed Australia’s “WEAK ASS CURRENCY.”

In one of her stories, she shared, “My gut instinct told me not to come down here and stay my ass home. Next time I’ll listen to myself, because I’m more often than not… always right.”

In another story, the American rapper simply wrote: “$1 AUD = .61 USD”.

Fast forward to yesterday (October 20), and she was back at it on X (formerly Twitter), ranting about the Australian music scene and mentioning Mallrat.

“Like it’s no shade but if I can collab with fucking mallrat, I can definitely do a song with doechii and doja and just give the gworls what they REALLY want. Lol nobody asked for a mallrat collab. All tea no shade”

Then she followed up with, “Whatever happened to mallrat? SIDEBAR: I really do pity Australian artists they are always like SO LATE to the global table. That death metal graphic design aesthic mallrat had was like 4 years played out by time she had it and it did not even match the sound of her music at all.”

She didn’t stop there, though. Azealia claimed Australia doesn’t have an “A market” in music, saying Brazil actually holds that title.

“Australia is really the edge of the fucking world and their music industry really is the B market territory industry execs try to say Brazil is. Brazil is DEFINITELY an A market,” she wrote.

She even went after Troye Sivan in response to him revealing he gave Charli XCX permission to say a gay slur in a recent post.

“Troy is a whole white woman she don’t even have permission to say it,” she shot back.

And then she added, “And the award for most pointless gay bestie duo goes to….

When asked about Kylie Minogue, she said, “See I like Kylie Minogue alot because she’s actually giving joyous kunt everlasting and her music hits. She is… The effervescent puss. Nothing about her is shady, condescending, or forced. She is a Big Purr.”