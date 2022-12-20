Azealia Banks has taken another jab at Australians, calling them “broke and racist” in her latest rant.

Banks played as planned at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on December 11th and she was set to play at the Tivoli in Brisbane on December 13th. However, just hours before her show the rapper announced she was cancelling the performance because of a bad experience she had at a previous show in Brisbane.

“I’m so sorry you guys – actually I’m not sorry – but listen: last time I was in Brisbane and y’all threw s*** on the stage and damn near almost f***ing hit me in the face with a f***ing bottle of soda or whatever that s*** was,” Banks said on Instagram.

She added, ‘That was the most racist, most demoralising experience of my f***ing life and right now I’m on a really good track.”

Now, just weeks later, Banks has set her sights on Australia again. She uploaded a series of Instagram stories today which called Aussies, and the Australian dollar and stressed that she will never come back.

“My gut instinct told me not to come down here and stay my ass home. Next time I will listen to myself. For I am more often than not… Always right,” she began in one of her stories.

In another story, the American rapper simply wrote: “$1 AUD = .61 USD”.

She followed it up with a story reading “Honestly, I’m not trying to rag on Australia even more than I have been, but this little 61 cents to the dollar … I’d spend a lot more money trying to sue these Australian promoters for their little Australian pennies than I would if you just count it as charity,” Banks said on Instagram today.

“The ever-charitable, generous queen Azealia Banks. I’m not just a charity for f**kin’ Australia. I hope y’all enjoyed the shows. I had fun – I did, I enjoyed myself. (But) I’m not coming back down here.”

Banks’ rampage continued, with a subsequent story reading: “Y’all white people down here are broke and racist LMAO.”

The ‘212’ rapper also took aim at Australia promoters, calling them “pubic lice”, and inferred that they had ripped her off.

“I flew all the way across the world to go home empty-handed. Sweet. I will not be back,” she wrote.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.