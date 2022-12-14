American rapper Azealia Banks canceled a Brisbane show after calling a previous Australian show the “most racist, most demoralising experience” of her life and vowed never to come back to the country.

Banks played as planned at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Sunday night and she was set to play at the Tivoli in Brisbane last night. However, just hours before her show the rapper announced she was cancelling the performance because of a bad experience she had at a previous show in Brisbane.

“I’m so sorry you guys – actually I’m not sorry – but listen: last time I was in Brisbane and y’all threw s*** on the stage and damn near almost f***ing hit me in the face with a f***ing bottle of soda or whatever that s*** was,” Banks said on Instagram.

She added, ‘That was the most racist, most demoralising experience of my f***ing life and right now I’m on a really good track.”

The 212 rapper continued, “I am too far away from home … I am a beautiful black woman and I am not going to get in front of some audience of white people for them to be throwing s*** at me. I am so not sorry.

“I am not sorry at all.”

The cancellation isn’t the first obstacle in Banks’ Australian tour, either. Her first show was scheduled at the Forum in Melbourne for last Saturday. However, it was cancelled just hours before doors were set to open due to issues with the rapper’s visa.

Bank’s blamed the visa issues on promoters.

“The promoters dragged their feet, agreed to provide a number of amenities which were not provided. I have been at the airport since 7am,” she said. “Major apologies to the fans who bought tickets but there will be no rescheduled show. I have shit to do.”

