Harlem rapper Azealia Banks took to Instagram to address the issues she sees in streaming today, ranging from a variety of problems including low rates and a lack of benefits. Read her full post below.

“Ok, so I know we like to argue about minimum wages, universal healthcare etc etc, but this is actually appalling. The next time you jump to criticize an artist to just shut up and make music keep in mind that they are recieving less per stream/hour/day than the average inmate at anyone of America’s private prisons.

This is not a “boycott Spotify” or boycott digital streaming platform post, but consumer power is very real. When you pay your $9-$15 a month – in combination with your fair wages, universal healthcare / racial equity/equality/ eat the rich social media virtue signaling – be clear that you are actively contributing to the shit you hate. Really hope a tech-savvy politician/lawyer appears to correct this.

This is not a technology platform, it’s a digital storefront. This is an egregiously real violation of human rights. Artists are not recieving benefits like paid maternity/paternity leave, health insurance… there’s no emergency fund made available to us…. Factor in whatever clandestine deals major labels/publishing companies have going – as there’s no way in hell music corporations are able to invest millions of dollars into artists (which is nothing more than debt the artist must repay in some way shape or form) while recieving pennies per stream if they are not also being paid handsomely to go along with this.

From a financial standpoint, it should be major labels and publishers boycotting this entire streaming charade. Labels have the social relevance and media power to shut this shit down and go back to the way it was. I don’t understand how these label execs and label investors cannot clearly see how much more expendable, liquid money, return on investment and value they’d have if they simply usurp control of this situation. How do they expect artists to pay off such large advances with such a slow and peasantly return? Modern day slavery tbh.”