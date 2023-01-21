Just weeks after calling Australians “broke and racist” and storming out of the country, Azealia Banks has insisted that she’s not a ‘has been’.

While some of Banks’ hits are moderately successful, really her only huge hit was ’212’ which was released over a decade again.

Despite this, Banks denies that she’s neither a one-hit-wonder nor a ‘has-been’.

“What is success in music anymore? Nobody knows, and for the people who do know, it means scheduling your smiles and crafting some weird character,” she told Guardian.

“I think it’s really unfair that people call Azealia Banks a has-been – you are a never-was, and a never-f******-will-be. You didn’t have the courage to put yourself out there because you were afraid you were going to fail, but I’ve had success.

“You only have to be right one time to be considered successful, and my batting average is very f****** high.”

Banks was booked for an Australia tour last month, and although she made her first appearance, she suddenly pulled out of the rest of her scheduled dates. Just hours before her scheduled show in Brisbane, Banks’ told her followers that the show was off.

“I’m so sorry you guys – actually I’m not sorry – but listen: last time I was in Brisbane and y’all threw s*** on the stage and damn near almost f***ing hit me in the face with a f***ing bottle of soda or whatever that s*** was,” Banks said on Instagram.

She added, ‘That was the most racist, most demoralising experience of my f***ing life and right now I’m on a really good track.”

She followed it up with an IG story reading “Honestly, I’m not trying to rag on Australia even more than I have been, but this little 61 cents to the dollar … I’d spend a lot more money trying to sue these Australian promoters for their little Australian pennies than I would if you just count it as charity.”

“The ever-charitable, generous queen Azealia Banks. I’m not just a charity for f**kin’ Australia. I hope y’all enjoyed the shows. I had fun – I did, I enjoyed myself. (But) I’m not coming back down here.”

Banks’ rampage continued, with a subsequent story reading: “Y’all white people down here are broke and racist LMAO.”